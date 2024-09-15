Texas' Most Unique Town Must Be This Vibrant Art-Lovers Paradise In The Middle Of Nowhere

The small Texas town of Marfa is located in a wide open plain 200 miles and a whole time zone away from El Paso and the stunning Guadalupe Mountains. Marfa began life as a railroad water stop and freight hub in 1883. A railroad executive's wife suggested the name "Marfa" after a character in Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Brothers Karamazov," which she was reading at the time. It was a creative precursor to the off-beat arts town that Marfa would become.

Marfa's eccentricity began in 1883 when a ranch hand named Robert Reed Ellison noticed strange lights flickering on the horizon. Neither Ellison nor successive generations of cowboys, ranchers, or fighter pilots could establish the source of these strange lights. Today, the phenomenon is largely attributed to distorted headlights on Highway 67. Happily, such mundane explanations have not stopped the annual Marfa Lights Festival, with its music, competitions, and other events.

In 1971, artist Donald Judd arrived in Marfa. Over the next two decades, he established permanent exhibitions in former military warehouses, showcasing his industrial, minimalist work. Many creatives have followed since Judd, bolstering Marfa's unique blend of avant-garde and Americana.

