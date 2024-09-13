Be Cautious Road-Tripping Through This State With The Most Road Rage In America
Road-tripping is a time-honored activity in our enormous country. Driving through the varied American landscape of farmland, cities, bayous, and mountains, snacking at rest stops, and picking hotels as you go (skip the parking lot sleep hack for your own safety) is something many Americans have done in their lives. However, if you find yourself enjoying the scenery in Louisiana, you may want to be extra cautious, and keep your eyes on the road, and your wits about you.
According to a 2024 study published by Consumer Affairs, Louisiana is the number one state for road rage. The study looked at several factors, including speeding, accidents, aggressive driving, and gun violence, and Louisiana got the top score, with 47.32. Louisiana law classifies road rage under reckless driving, and if you're caught, you can be fined up to $200, imprisoned for up to 90 days, or both for the first offense.
Interestingly, the same study rated California as one of the best states with a score of 8.33. However, when Forbes Advisor did a 2024 study of the most confrontational drivers, California was number one, and Louisiana came in at number 22. It just reminds us that, no matter where you drive, staying calm and avoiding confrontation is a good idea. It's worth being careful and addressing your own road rage if you're prone to it.
How to handle road rage, whether it's yours or someone else's
When looking to avoid reckless mistakes on a road trip, preparing ways to keep your cool in traffic situations should be a priority. If you tend to have road rage yourself, breathing exercises can help calm down your irritation. Pay attention to each inhale and exhale, even counting them if you can. Music or audiobooks (maybe one about Louisiana) in the car can engage your mind in a pleasant activity. Give yourself enough time to get where you're going and remind yourself that the other driver is a person who may be having a terrible day.
If you encounter an aggressive driver, stay calm and pull over if you have to. Avoid escalating anything with gestures, eye contact, or an exchange of words. If someone is trying to get around you, let them. If someone else is in your car, have them record the license plate if needed, as well as the make and model of the car, or note them yourself. If approached, don't open your windows or doors. Call the police if you feel threatened, and if you're being followed, drive to a public place or police station where there are witnesses.
Louisiana is a beautiful state, from the lovely scenery to towns with wonderful culture like Lafayette, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge. However, if you do take a road trip through the state (or anywhere else) and experience road rage, staying calm is key.