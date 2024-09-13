Be Cautious Road-Tripping Through This State With The Most Road Rage In America

Road-tripping is a time-honored activity in our enormous country. Driving through the varied American landscape of farmland, cities, bayous, and mountains, snacking at rest stops, and picking hotels as you go (skip the parking lot sleep hack for your own safety) is something many Americans have done in their lives. However, if you find yourself enjoying the scenery in Louisiana, you may want to be extra cautious, and keep your eyes on the road, and your wits about you.

Advertisement

According to a 2024 study published by Consumer Affairs, Louisiana is the number one state for road rage. The study looked at several factors, including speeding, accidents, aggressive driving, and gun violence, and Louisiana got the top score, with 47.32. Louisiana law classifies road rage under reckless driving, and if you're caught, you can be fined up to $200, imprisoned for up to 90 days, or both for the first offense.

Interestingly, the same study rated California as one of the best states with a score of 8.33. However, when Forbes Advisor did a 2024 study of the most confrontational drivers, California was number one, and Louisiana came in at number 22. It just reminds us that, no matter where you drive, staying calm and avoiding confrontation is a good idea. It's worth being careful and addressing your own road rage if you're prone to it.

Advertisement