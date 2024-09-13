You Only Need To Pack One Pair Of Sandals With This TikToker's Easy Customization Hack

You can watch the technique in the TikTok below, but we tried it out ourselves. We used similar flip-flops in women's size 8 with a thin strap, but chose ribbon that was 1.5-inches wide to see if that would work, with great results. The ones we used were 48-inches long for each foot, but you may want to test the size before you go to make sure you have enough slack.

Advertisement

To execute the hack, take the center of the ribbon and wrap it around the thong, with the excess on both sides facing the heel. Then, on each side, wrap the ribbon around and around the straps, leaving the ends loose. When you've covered each of the straps, slip your foot in and wrap the excess ribbon on both sides around the back of your ankle and tie in the front. That's it! You could get even longer ribbon if you want to do a double tie around your ankles.

While it would be more difficult to do this with slip-on sandals, you could start at one side for the wrap-around technique, leaving slack on both ends to tie with. Another option is to grab some clip-on bling like these roses for around $10 on Amazon. They make lots of clip-on decorations for weddings and events, so you can find bows and gems and all sorts of things. Hey, you might be able to pack everything you need in that carry-on bag after all!

Advertisement