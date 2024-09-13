Rick Steves Says This Overlooked Country Is One Of Europe's Most Unexpected Charmers

Another stop high on the travel guru's Slovenia list? Lake Bled. In his blog, Steves writes that Lake Bled is one of Slovenia's "brightest gems" and a "romantic getaway that once entertained emperors and presidents." The postcard-worthy lake is a 50-minute drive north of Ljubljana, and plenty of local tour operators will take you there for a day trip.

Steves praises Lake Bled as "almost certainly the most photogenic, relaxing spot in Slovenia (and that's saying a lot)." The lake cozies up to the northeast side of the imposing Julian Alps, and its focal point is a small island out in the middle of the lake topped with trees and a small church. Steves suggests the "most romantic route" to the island "is on one of the lake's unique flat-bottomed pletna boats." The boats have no keel and are built by hand from larch wood, with a design passed down for centuries from father to son. As the pletna rides can be costly, Steves also notes an alternative in his blog: "you can rent a simple wooden rowboat for much less money."

Towering over the serene water on the northern side of the lake is Bled Castle. Another site recommended by Steves, the expert writes, "even on a short visit, I'd make the short hike up to Bled Castle for a little bit of history and lots of big views." Steves recommends rounding out your Lake Bled trip with some sweet local specialties, including a delicious cream cake ("Blejska kremšnita") and a grmada, which he describes as a combination of day-old cake, rum, milk, custard, and raisins with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on top. When the Slovenes created grmada, they "stumbled upon genius," Steves declares.

