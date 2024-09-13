Rick Steves Says This Overlooked Country Is One Of Europe's Most Unexpected Charmers
Rick Steves, best-selling guidebook author and the star of "Rick Steves' Europe" on PBS, is the unofficial authority on all things European travel. And for Steves, there is one particular European country he regards as "tiny, overlooked" but also one of "Europe's most unexpectedly charming destinations." It's a country bordered by European hot spots: Austria to the north, Croatia to the south, Italy to the west, and Hungary to the east.
This small Central European country is roughly the size of Massachusetts and has a population hovering around 2 million people. The destination Steves raves about on his website is Slovenia, hailed as a welcoming, safe place for international travelers, ranked as a top travel destination by National Geographic in 2023, and one of the first nations to be declared a Green Destination of the World for its sustainability efforts. If you're looking to explore a country that has "stayed off the tourist track," Steves recommends Slovenia. However, a word to the wise: Steves advises travelers to give themselves enough time in Slovenia to explore this "endearing, underrated land." As for when to visit, Steve recommends shoulder season — mid-May to June and September to early October — with cooler temperatures and fewer crowds.
What to see and do in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia
Ljubljana, Slovenia's capital, dubbed a "vibrant yet relaxing capital" by Steves on his website, blends the best of three nearby cultures: Germanic, Mediterranean, and Slavic. The city is split in two by the Ljubljanica River, creating stunning canals dotted by bridges adorned with formidable dragon sculptures or small love locks (like the Ponte de Arts in Paris). The river is "lined with cafés, restaurants, and a buzzing outdoor market," Steves notes in his blog on the city. Sit by the river long enough, and you just may witness a dance class where dozens of locals and visitors learn classic ballroom moves.
Looming atop the city is the medieval Ljubljana Castle, which can be quickly and scenically reached by an attached funicular. The castle's history is deep and varied (including a stint as a penitentiary) and can be learned about at the onsite Slovenian History Exhibition. You can also climb to the top of the tower or visit the wine bar, which sells wine grown from the 1,050 vines thriving inside the castle walls.
Whether you consider yourself a foodie or not, Slovenia is a little-known European destination for top-notch cuisine. Within Ljubljana Castle, you'll find Strelec, a Michelin-star restaurant featuring a unique blend of medieval and Slovenian cuisine. Steves also recommends Odprta Kuhinja (Open Kitchen) in his blog, a street food festival taking place on "sunny Fridays" that features "delicately composed dishes from top-name chefs, gut-busting portions of hearty Slovenian grub, and an enticing selection of global cuisines."
A day trip to Lake Bled
Another stop high on the travel guru's Slovenia list? Lake Bled. In his blog, Steves writes that Lake Bled is one of Slovenia's "brightest gems" and a "romantic getaway that once entertained emperors and presidents." The postcard-worthy lake is a 50-minute drive north of Ljubljana, and plenty of local tour operators will take you there for a day trip.
Steves praises Lake Bled as "almost certainly the most photogenic, relaxing spot in Slovenia (and that's saying a lot)." The lake cozies up to the northeast side of the imposing Julian Alps, and its focal point is a small island out in the middle of the lake topped with trees and a small church. Steves suggests the "most romantic route" to the island "is on one of the lake's unique flat-bottomed pletna boats." The boats have no keel and are built by hand from larch wood, with a design passed down for centuries from father to son. As the pletna rides can be costly, Steves also notes an alternative in his blog: "you can rent a simple wooden rowboat for much less money."
Towering over the serene water on the northern side of the lake is Bled Castle. Another site recommended by Steves, the expert writes, "even on a short visit, I'd make the short hike up to Bled Castle for a little bit of history and lots of big views." Steves recommends rounding out your Lake Bled trip with some sweet local specialties, including a delicious cream cake ("Blejska kremšnita") and a grmada, which he describes as a combination of day-old cake, rum, milk, custard, and raisins with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on top. When the Slovenes created grmada, they "stumbled upon genius," Steves declares.