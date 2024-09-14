This Affordable City Is An Underrated And Safer Alternative To A New York City Vacation

While New York City may have the famous Central Park, Yonkers has its own gorgeous outdoor spaces for wandering about. Situated on 43 acres in the heart of the city, Untermyer Park & Gardens is a fairytale-like wonderland of greenery and scenic Hudson River views. Inside the park, you'll find a treasure trove of wonders, including a vibrant Rhododendron garden and a rock garden surrounded by peaceful ponds and trickling waterfalls. Entry is free of charge, and you can stroll the grounds seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you're an art and history buff, you'll want to check out the Hudson River Museum, which houses an impressive collection of 19th-century artwork, photographs, and historical artifacts. They also have a planetarium with a rotation of celestial shows that you can find on their online calendar. Admission to the museum is $13 for adults, and access to the planetarium can be purchased for $7. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. Afterward, be sure to visit the nearby Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site. Dating back to the 1680s, the historic homestead is now a museum, chronicling both the history of the Philipse family and the state of New York. You can visit Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and pick up your ticket in person — $6 for adults, and free for children 12 and under.

