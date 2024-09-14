This Affordable City Is An Underrated And Safer Alternative To A New York City Vacation
Boasting colossal skyscrapers, dazzling Broadway shows, and iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, it's no shock that New York City is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. However, with sky-high living costs and crime rates, it's also among the most expensive and dangerous. Fortunately, the NYC suburb of Yonkers is a great alternative if you want to avoid pricey Times Square tourist traps and crime-heavy neighborhoods, albeit without the hype and shine of the Big Apple.
Resting on the banks of the Hudson River, Yonkers is less than 20 miles northeast of New York City, leaving all the attractions of its big city neighbor within arms reach. While you're welcome to set up shop in Yonkers before navigating NYC's chaotic subway system to sight-see, there's plenty to see and do outside the concrete jungle. From beautiful outdoor spaces and historical sites to vibrant shopping and dining destinations, Yonkers is a hidden gem in New York City's backyard.
Yonkers has beautiful outdoor spaces and museums
While New York City may have the famous Central Park, Yonkers has its own gorgeous outdoor spaces for wandering about. Situated on 43 acres in the heart of the city, Untermyer Park & Gardens is a fairytale-like wonderland of greenery and scenic Hudson River views. Inside the park, you'll find a treasure trove of wonders, including a vibrant Rhododendron garden and a rock garden surrounded by peaceful ponds and trickling waterfalls. Entry is free of charge, and you can stroll the grounds seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
If you're an art and history buff, you'll want to check out the Hudson River Museum, which houses an impressive collection of 19th-century artwork, photographs, and historical artifacts. They also have a planetarium with a rotation of celestial shows that you can find on their online calendar. Admission to the museum is $13 for adults, and access to the planetarium can be purchased for $7. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. Afterward, be sure to visit the nearby Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site. Dating back to the 1680s, the historic homestead is now a museum, chronicling both the history of the Philipse family and the state of New York. You can visit Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and pick up your ticket in person — $6 for adults, and free for children 12 and under.
Where to shop, eat, and sleep in Yonkers
With one of the largest shopping corridors in the state, there are plenty of options for shopping and dining in Yonkers. A visit to the Cross County Shopping Center, an open-air plaza lined with over 80 retail shops and familiar dining favorites with outdoor seating, is a must if you want to splash the cash. If big box stores and chain restaurants aren't your thing, head to Downtown Yonkers (also known as Getty Square) for a more local vibe. The underrated New York neighborhood features specialty boutiques and an array of eateries like the charming gastropub Yonkers Brewing Company and the upscale riverside restaurant X2O Xaviars on the Hudson.
Staying in NYC may cost you an arm and a leg, but you'll find more affordable lodgings in Yonkers. Top-rated on Tripadvisor is Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers — Westchester, a budget-friendly option that offers clean, spacious rooms in a safe area. You can even hop on their complimentary shuttle to the Metro station, an easy way to access the nearby attractions in New York City. Start spreading the news; Yonkers is a great little city for your next New York vacation.