Save Money In Tennessee's Beautiful, Overlooked Alternative To Nashville With Fewer Crowds

The average cost of a hotel room in Nashville is well above the national average and the cheapest rooms are often more than $200 per night. This makes them the second highest in the U.S. on Cheaphotels.org cost of lodging survey. Conversely, Memphis ranks 29th in the list, with it's lower-priced hotels hovering around $125 a night.

While there are scores of charming and low-cost Airbnbs and short term rentals available in Memphis, there are also plenty of inexpensive yet well-managed hotels located in convenient spots. Booking a Memphis hotel is a great option for a true budget getaway, where your room gets serviced and restaurants are available nearby. For example, take Caption by Hyatt Beale Street, the "younger sister" hotel to the Hyatt Centric Beale Street located adjacent to the famous downtown thoroughfare. Nightly rates are usually as a little over $100 per night in some cases, with the more traditional Hyatt Centric brand coming in as low as $131 per night.

The same can be said about other popular hotel brands in the city, like the Holiday Inn Memphis, which sports an under-$100 per night price tag depending on the season, and various Hilton brands averaging prices between $100 to $130 per night. Even the Peabody in downtown Memphis, a well-known and historic hotel, can be had for a deal, with some dates priced relatively reasonably at around $200 per night. In terms of accommodations, Memphis is more than budget-friendly, it's budget-welcoming.

