Save Money In Tennessee's Beautiful, Overlooked Alternative To Nashville With Fewer Crowds
For years, Nashville's desirability as a destination has exponentially increased. 2023 proved to a record year, measuring 16.8 million visitors, and this was an increase of over half a million people from 2022, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. But with increased visitation comes increased demand, sometimes at the detriment to travelers hoping to avoid crowds and the cost inflation of destination popularity. And, while Samantha Brown recommends traveling to Nashville in May, there's a nearby spot with the same climate and perks. A little over 200 miles from the bachelorette party haven, an exciting yet budget-friendly destination awaits — Memphis.
Memphis is a great vacation spot filled with its own music history, an air of authenticity that's missing in other destinations, an impressive roster of affordable activities, and much more manageable crowd sizes. Home to legends like B.B. King and Elvis Presley, this often overlooked destination packs a powerful cultural punch. The vibe reminds visitors that sometimes it's not about where the crowds are, but where the heart is — and here's how to find that heart, on a budget!
Places to stay on a budget in Memphis
The average cost of a hotel room in Nashville is well above the national average and the cheapest rooms are often more than $200 per night. This makes them the second highest in the U.S. on Cheaphotels.org cost of lodging survey. Conversely, Memphis ranks 29th in the list, with it's lower-priced hotels hovering around $125 a night.
While there are scores of charming and low-cost Airbnbs and short term rentals available in Memphis, there are also plenty of inexpensive yet well-managed hotels located in convenient spots. Booking a Memphis hotel is a great option for a true budget getaway, where your room gets serviced and restaurants are available nearby. For example, take Caption by Hyatt Beale Street, the "younger sister" hotel to the Hyatt Centric Beale Street located adjacent to the famous downtown thoroughfare. Nightly rates are usually as a little over $100 per night in some cases, with the more traditional Hyatt Centric brand coming in as low as $131 per night.
The same can be said about other popular hotel brands in the city, like the Holiday Inn Memphis, which sports an under-$100 per night price tag depending on the season, and various Hilton brands averaging prices between $100 to $130 per night. Even the Peabody in downtown Memphis, a well-known and historic hotel, can be had for a deal, with some dates priced relatively reasonably at around $200 per night. In terms of accommodations, Memphis is more than budget-friendly, it's budget-welcoming.
Budget activities in Memphis
We know what you're thinking — a more budget-friendly city means less quality things to do, see, and eat. But, that would be the furthest from truth when it comes to Memphis. It's one of the state's best kept secrets, aside from the parks full of wildflowers and mountainous trails. And, the number of wallet-friendly activities can fill out a busy itinerary if that's what you're looking for.
When it comes to good, inexpensive eating, Memphis takes the crown. For breakfast dishes with generous portions at extremely reasonable prices, head to Sunrise Memphis, which serves everything from breakfast tacos to decadent southern biscuits. At lunch time, grab a table at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken for not only the best fried okra you'll ever have you in your life, but to feel the fullest you'll ever feel for under $20 a plate. And at dinner, head to B.B. King's Blues Club for the original blues experience, or make your way to Rendezvous BBQ for their world famous ribs. Then, hop along Beale Street, checking out live music and the mix of bars.
For the best activities, lean into Memphis' rich cultural past. Music lovers must visit Stax Museum of American Soul Music; their exhibitions will open your eyes to the role of music in Memphian history and politics. At $15 per person it's a fantastic and inexpensive cultural experience. Sadly, Elvis fans on a budget may be disappointed to learn that Graceland's Elvis Experience Tour is a whopping $82 per person. However, a visit to Sun Studio at $20 per person is a great alternative for a slice of the King's professional life. The National Civil Rights Museum is also a compelling must-see at $20 a person.