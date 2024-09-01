Take A Trip To This Breathtaking Beach In Florida For A Crowd-Free Getaway
Cobalt waters are not in short supply in Florida. In fact, only the state's northern edge is land-adjacent, leaving over 8,000 miles of coastline to butt up against Atlantic and Gulf waters. While not all of that translates to viable beaches, there are still plenty of white-sanded and rocky shores for travelers to take advantage of. Despite that, the crowds still find their way to tourist-heavy and often dangerous beaches like Daytona, Miami, and Clearwater. Where there's tourism, there's also costlier accommodations and expensive food. If you're looking to save a bit but still enjoy a pristine Floridian beach, you'll instead want to pin Flagler Beach on your map.
Located just over 20 miles north of the bustle of Daytona, Flagler Beach boasts a surprising 6 miles of coastline for an otherwise hidden gem. Tucked away from the chaos of Orlando, separated by a relatively long stretch along I-4, Flagler isn't prone to droves of tourists crowding its local attractions, quaint eateries, and low-cost accommodations. If you're planning a beach crawl along Ocean Shore Boulevard (which eventually turns into Atlantic Avenue near Daytona), Flagler Beach should be high on your list of stops to make, especially if you need a break from the seas of beach chairs, large umbrellas, and loud families.
What fun awaits at Flagler Beach?
Flagler Beach may be small, and it may not have the fanfare of Daytona or the historical significance of St. Augustine, but it's not without ways to pass the time. You can spend as much time here as you would in any of Florida's other coastal escapes. Established in 1925, Flagler Beach's long history is intriguing, at least enough so to warrant a stop at the Flagler Beach Historical Museum or a trip down memory lane via a self-guided walking tour of its historic downtown. From airfields to architectural relics, there's no shortage of sites to explore.
Then again, are you on a Floridian coast just for the history, or do you want to sink your feet into the soft sands of the Atlantic? Flagler Beach is divided into two sections – North and South — that offer unimpeded access to the rolling waves of the East Coast. Just under 3 miles of comfortable sand separates the two, and being pet-friendly, they're ideal for a stroll with a furry companion.
Though you can spend a full day enjoying the peace and quiet of Flagler Beach, the charming coastal town makes it easy to vary your time between activities. Brush off the sand and head into town for some light shopping, or keep active and take to the waters for kayaking and surfing.
Flagler's seasonal wildlife
Talk about Florida's Atlantic beaches, and someone's bound to muster something about sharks. However, the miles-long coast is home to plenty of Mother Nature's stunning creatures. If you're escaping the cold of the North in February, bring binoculars and stand at the edge of Flagler's fishing pier. If luck is in your favor, you may catch right whales breaching the surface, accompanying schools of dolphins. A little earlier in winter, you could see humpbacks on their way south to the Dominican Republic for the season.
A trip to Flagler Beach anytime from May to October allows you to see a miracle of nature. Some of Florida's Atlantic coast serves as a nesting ground for leatherback sea turtles, loggerheads, and green turtles, who have all become curiosities of the Flagler Turtle Patrol. Visit Flagler at the right time, and you may be able to participate in a "nest cleaning," where the patrol helps any hatchlings struggling to emerge from their egg. Contact the patrol ahead of your stay to see if any opportunities are available to help conserve Flagler's turtle population.
We'd also be remiss to not point travelers toward the area's bird population. There are plenty of winged wonders to spot, whether you're lounging on the beach or hiking through the Graham Swamp Preserve Trail just north of Flagler Beach. The rugged trail cuts through wooded terrain, where a keen eye may spot the rare Bald Eagle or Yellow-Rumped Warblers.
Accommodations in Flagler Beach
To really enjoy the lower-cost, crowd-free getaway, you'll want to set up your accommodations near the quiet coast. Just steps from the beach, Si Como No Inn sits off North Ocean Shore Boulevard, welcoming travelers with splashes of color and unassuming beachy accommodations. As a favorite on Tripadvisor, earning five stars across over 760 reviews, the inn will set you up with everything you could need, from comfortable bedding and an eat-in kitchen to an on-site pool for those days the ocean isn't cooperating.
A bit more updated with a contemporary vibe, Island Cottage Inn is an adults-only escape that keeps you close to the beach. So close, in fact, that you may hear waves crashing in the quiet of night. Of course, Flagler is not the kind of beach that becomes rowdy with people, so Island Cottage is virtually always peaceful. With five stars across more than 360 reviews on Tripadvisor, and some touting it as the "perfect romantic getaway," it's worth putting this kid-free retreat high on your list.
If you don't mind a scenic drive, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa will satisfy practically all desires with its bevy of fine and casual eateries, resort-style rooms, and vacation villas. The Fantasy Pool Complex is a bit more child-friendly than either of Flagler's inns, while the spa and wellness packages cater to adults looking for some R&R. With four stars and over 2,000 reviews on Tripadvisor, the resort is a fantastic way to experience one of Florida's hidden gems.