Take A Trip To This Breathtaking Beach In Florida For A Crowd-Free Getaway

Flagler Beach may be small, and it may not have the fanfare of Daytona or the historical significance of St. Augustine, but it's not without ways to pass the time. You can spend as much time here as you would in any of Florida's other coastal escapes. Established in 1925, Flagler Beach's long history is intriguing, at least enough so to warrant a stop at the Flagler Beach Historical Museum or a trip down memory lane via a self-guided walking tour of its historic downtown. From airfields to architectural relics, there's no shortage of sites to explore.

Then again, are you on a Floridian coast just for the history, or do you want to sink your feet into the soft sands of the Atlantic? Flagler Beach is divided into two sections – North and South — that offer unimpeded access to the rolling waves of the East Coast. Just under 3 miles of comfortable sand separates the two, and being pet-friendly, they're ideal for a stroll with a furry companion.

Though you can spend a full day enjoying the peace and quiet of Flagler Beach, the charming coastal town makes it easy to vary your time between activities. Brush off the sand and head into town for some light shopping, or keep active and take to the waters for kayaking and surfing.