Explore A Sea-Themed Boardwalk And Miles Of Sandy Beaches At This Underrated Florida City
When it comes to beachfront cities, Florida is practically the king. From Pensacola in the panhandle to the Florida Keys at the tip to Jacksonville on the Atlantic side, Florida is full of gorgeous white-sand beaches and a balmy coastal atmosphere. However, while there are many options for tourists looking for a beachside getaway, many of these hotspots can get crowded, especially during peak season. So if you're interested in getting away from the throngs of tourists in Miami, Tampa, or Orlando, you may want to try a place like Madeira Beach.
Situated on the outer banks of St. Petersburg, Madeira Beach is just as memorable and alluring as any other beach city in Florida. However, because most of the crowds flock to places like St. Pete or Clearwater (since that's where the dolphins play), Madeira tends to stay under the radar. Here's what you can expect from this Gulf Coast paradise.
Stroll along John's Pass Boardwalk
Billed as the "Pinellas County's #1 tourist attraction," John's Pass Boardwalk is a destination in itself. The boardwalk has a ton of highlights, including a full-scale pirate ship to honor the rumored pirate captain who discovered the pass, John Levique. The ship makes daily voyages out to sea via Sunshine Scenic Tours, which is an excellent family-friendly activity if you have some little pirates of your own. Prices range from $12 for children 2 and under to $42 for adults. Beer and wine are available on-board, and kids get free pirate hats and certificates, as well as face painting. Wooden pistols and water guns are also available during the voyage. If dolphins are more your preference, you can take a Dolphin Boat Tour instead (at $10 to $29 per person).
Another highlight of the boardwalk is the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center. Seeing gators up close is practically a Florida staple, but here, you can do it safely with trained professionals by your side. Kids and adults can hold (and even kiss!) a live alligator, among other reptiles, some primates, and local Florida species, many of which are former pets.
When visiting Madeira's sea-themed boardwalk, bring a healthy appetite. John's Pass has numerous restaurants to satisfy everyone's taste buds, although most of them feature seafood-heavy menus (like Sculley's Seafood Restaurant). You can choose from burgers, pizza, seafood boils, grilled meats, and much more. You can also sip craft cocktails as you look out over the water.
Other highlights of Madeira Beach, Florida
While strolling along a historic boardwalk can be a lot of fun, one of the main reasons people come to Madeira is for the 2.5 miles of white sandy beaches. After all, this locale is ranked as one of the "World's Best Beaches," according to Tripadvisor. Better yet, because "Mad Beach" (Madeira's nickname) isn't as crowded, you can really stretch your legs and enjoy the sand and surf on your own terms.
Alternatively, you can rent jet skis and other watercraft to explore the clear blue waters of the Gulf Coast. You can even charter a private boat to go fishing to catch red snapper, grouper, amberjack, and more. Rental spots like Woody's Watersports and Mad Beach Watersports have everything you need to hit the water. Plus, some restaurants (like the Friendly Fisherman at Hubbard's Marina) can cook your catch of the day for the ultimate dining experience.
Finally, if you're more interested in physical activities, you can make your way over to R.O.C. Park on the north side of Madeira. This park has several baseball fields, basketball courts, and even tennis courts. There's a splash pad for little ones to run around, a dog park for furry friends, and even a butterfly garden. Madeira Beach has something for everyone, a slice of green in an underrated Florida city that's perfect for vacationing.