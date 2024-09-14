Explore A Sea-Themed Boardwalk And Miles Of Sandy Beaches At This Underrated Florida City

Billed as the "Pinellas County's #1 tourist attraction," John's Pass Boardwalk is a destination in itself. The boardwalk has a ton of highlights, including a full-scale pirate ship to honor the rumored pirate captain who discovered the pass, John Levique. The ship makes daily voyages out to sea via Sunshine Scenic Tours, which is an excellent family-friendly activity if you have some little pirates of your own. Prices range from $12 for children 2 and under to $42 for adults. Beer and wine are available on-board, and kids get free pirate hats and certificates, as well as face painting. Wooden pistols and water guns are also available during the voyage. If dolphins are more your preference, you can take a Dolphin Boat Tour instead (at $10 to $29 per person).

Another highlight of the boardwalk is the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center. Seeing gators up close is practically a Florida staple, but here, you can do it safely with trained professionals by your side. Kids and adults can hold (and even kiss!) a live alligator, among other reptiles, some primates, and local Florida species, many of which are former pets.

When visiting Madeira's sea-themed boardwalk, bring a healthy appetite. John's Pass has numerous restaurants to satisfy everyone's taste buds, although most of them feature seafood-heavy menus (like Sculley's Seafood Restaurant). You can choose from burgers, pizza, seafood boils, grilled meats, and much more. You can also sip craft cocktails as you look out over the water.

