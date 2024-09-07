Disney World's Most Disturbing Secret Involves Human Remains

When you hear about human remains at Disney World, it leads one to imagine that the Haunted Mansion somehow has bodies buried underneath it, or maybe that there are skeletons in the water at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. But this is not how human remains are getting there.

The disturbing fact is that Disney World is one of the most popular places for people to scatter the cremated remains of their loved ones. Long an urban myth, it actually happens so often that custodians at Disney World even have a code for dealing with it: "HEPA cleanup," which means they need a specialized vacuum (with a HEPA filter) to suck up the very fine particles in ash dust. People often get caught in the act on an almost monthly basis, though many sometimes ask employees there if they can scatter the ashes, to which the response is usually a polite no. It can certainly have major consequences (though that is not the reason why part of the Animal Kingdom is shuttering).