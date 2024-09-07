Disney World's Most Disturbing Secret Involves Human Remains
When you hear about human remains at Disney World, it leads one to imagine that the Haunted Mansion somehow has bodies buried underneath it, or maybe that there are skeletons in the water at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. But this is not how human remains are getting there.
The disturbing fact is that Disney World is one of the most popular places for people to scatter the cremated remains of their loved ones. Long an urban myth, it actually happens so often that custodians at Disney World even have a code for dealing with it: "HEPA cleanup," which means they need a specialized vacuum (with a HEPA filter) to suck up the very fine particles in ash dust. People often get caught in the act on an almost monthly basis, though many sometimes ask employees there if they can scatter the ashes, to which the response is usually a polite no. It can certainly have major consequences (though that is not the reason why part of the Animal Kingdom is shuttering).
How it tends to happen and the consequences
It's an understandable inclination. Disney World can be a fun experience when you're not waiting in line, and people long to leave a small piece of their loved ones where those happy memories were made and/or to fulfill their last wishes. Some of the more common spots include the Haunted Mansion, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, Magic Kingdom flower beds, in the water below the It's a Small World ride, and numerous flower pots, among others. Just recently, what appeared to be ashes were found below the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland, spread about by the ride cars.
Harmless as it may seem offhand, it's actually quite an issue at Disney World. Human remains are considered a biohazard, and often a ride or area will have to be temporarily shut down while it's closed for the specialized cleaning. As for the people caught doing the act, they'll sometimes be booted from the park, possibly banned, and may even face criminal charges. It's something for visitors and people who hope to have their ashes spread there to keep in mind. Because the sentiment is a nice one, but knowing that rides are shut down and ashes are vacuumed up might discourage the act in the future. It's not exactly the most restful way to go.