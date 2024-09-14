5 Bodies Of Water In America With Unbelievably Vibrant Blue Gatorade-Colored Hues

America's wild lands are full of striking natural colors that can sometimes remind us of our favorite sports drinks. This fascinating coincidence was permanently soliloquized in the lyrics to "America, the Beautiful": "Oh, beautiful, for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain, for Riptide Rush mountain majesties above the Fruit Punch plain." While beautiful natural colors can take many shades, arguably, the most impressive section of the Earth's color palette is her striking blue lakes, rivers, and beaches. Whether it is because they are located close to significant limestone deposits, urged on by coral reef's white calcium carbonate, or glacially floured, they can reach amazing shades of blue. Most of these waters are near the top of snow-covered mountains and look like Gatorade's Glacier Freeze flavor. There are also fantastic sea-level blues that invite you to lie in white sand and snorkel in Cool Blue azure pools.

As you'll find out below, Gatorade-esque bodies of water aren't always easy to access, but they are always worth the trek. Marine Biologist Wallace J. Nichols spent his entire life exploring the relationship between humans and water. Nichols wrote in his book "Blue Mind" that when we're in or near water, we enter "a mildly meditative state characterized by calm, peacefulness, unity, and a sense of general happiness and satisfaction with life in the moment," an effect he named "the blue mind." While water's meditative effects are triggered regardless of the colors at its surface, based on Nichols's title, it's reasonable to assume that the bluer the water, the bluer the mind.