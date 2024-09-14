Seagulls Steal Our Food On The Beach For One Bizarre Reason, According To Science

You know how you jot down restaurant recommendations from your favorite Instagram food influencer? Well, seagulls are basically doing the same thing when it comes to finding — or in this case, stealing — their next meal. A study by the University of Sussex in Biology Letters discovered that these flying thieves aren't as "bird-brained" as you might think. In fact, they're pretty sharp — they've developed a knack for observing us and, more importantly, what we're snacking on.

In one experiment, researchers found that seagulls only got interested in food that humans actually touched. Anything we ignored, they couldn't care less about. In short, these birds are fans of our taste in grub. "This interaction with humans is relatively modern, and what we can see is that gulls have adapted to thrive in urban environments by mimicking human food choices," Paul Graham, professor of neuroethology at the university and principal investigator of the study, explained in a press release. "Gulls didn't evolve to like chips. Over time they have had to learn to engage with humans in order to source food."

And if you think that's impressive, get this: They even know when to strike. Researchers from the University of Bristol's Faculties of Engineering and Life Science put GPS trackers on some seagulls and found that they're not just randomly flying around — they tend to show up at the most opportune times, when they know food is abundant. "Our data showed that gulls were not only present in high numbers during lunchtime to feed on leftovers, but also just before the start of the school and during the first break when students had their snack," Dr. Anouk Spelt, lead author of the Ibis study, said in a press release. You've got to give it to them: They're smart creatures indeed.

