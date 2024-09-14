Red Flags Common With Bad Hotels You Should Be On The Lookout For

The hotel industry caters to millions of customers. A feat it achieves by relying on certain foundational standards of service that cover a whole range of particulars. From how housekeeping folds bedding to the kind of lighting in its interiors to the aroma that hangs in the air, no detail is too small to offer hotel guests their money's worth.

Advertisement

Since manual effort is involved, there are bound to be lapses in service, and errant hotels can be given the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps there were no towels in your room when you arrived, or the breakfast buffet ran out of muffins when you wanted seconds. These situations are understandable, and we have all made allowances for similar circumstances, in one way or another, during a hotel stay.

However, there are other times when hotels don't cover all their bases to ensure guest satisfaction. It would be wise to steer clear of these establishments. After thoroughly researching reliable sources and turning into voices from the travel community, we compiled a list of hotel red flags you should watch out for the next time you're looking for accommodation.

Advertisement