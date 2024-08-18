Why Airbnb Hosts May Hide 'Additional Fees' (And What You Can Do About It As A Guest)

There once was a time when choosing between an Airbnb and a hotel was a no-brainer. Airbnb was the cool new option then, offering more variety than the cookie-cutter hotel chains that have rooms that resemble shoeboxes. Plus, booking a property through the platform was usually cheaper, especially with all those sweet discounts it kept doling out (referral codes, anyone?).

But now, things have flipped. Hotels often end up being the cheaper choice for short stays, and if you want to snag a good deal on Airbnb, you'll need to resort to using a sneaky secret, rely on a TikTok trend, or book far in advance. As a result, those shoebox rooms have become the more convenient and economical option. And let's not forget the notorious extra "hidden" fees hosts love to tack on — all with Airbnb's blessing.

A 2022 Nerdwallet pricing analysis of 1,000 listings revealed that the average Airbnb stay will set you back $314 per night, and guess what's eating up a big chunk of that? The cleaning fee. A cool $75 out of that nightly rate goes straight to tidying up the property. Worse still, only 15% of listings in the study didn't charge this pesky fee. And that's not even the last of it. Hosts can also hit you with more fees outside of the platform, and, unsurprisingly, Airbnb is okay with this, as long as it's deemed within reason.

