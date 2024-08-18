Why Airbnb Hosts May Hide 'Additional Fees' (And What You Can Do About It As A Guest)
There once was a time when choosing between an Airbnb and a hotel was a no-brainer. Airbnb was the cool new option then, offering more variety than the cookie-cutter hotel chains that have rooms that resemble shoeboxes. Plus, booking a property through the platform was usually cheaper, especially with all those sweet discounts it kept doling out (referral codes, anyone?).
But now, things have flipped. Hotels often end up being the cheaper choice for short stays, and if you want to snag a good deal on Airbnb, you'll need to resort to using a sneaky secret, rely on a TikTok trend, or book far in advance. As a result, those shoebox rooms have become the more convenient and economical option. And let's not forget the notorious extra "hidden" fees hosts love to tack on — all with Airbnb's blessing.
A 2022 Nerdwallet pricing analysis of 1,000 listings revealed that the average Airbnb stay will set you back $314 per night, and guess what's eating up a big chunk of that? The cleaning fee. A cool $75 out of that nightly rate goes straight to tidying up the property. Worse still, only 15% of listings in the study didn't charge this pesky fee. And that's not even the last of it. Hosts can also hit you with more fees outside of the platform, and, unsurprisingly, Airbnb is okay with this, as long as it's deemed within reason.
Airbnb allows certain charges to be collected outside of the app or website
In November 2022, Airbnb announced a tweak to its platform aimed at making prices more transparent, a win for guests everywhere. No more getting hit with sticker shock when you see the final rental fee that's way higher than the initial listing price. Now, even as you browse through listings, you can already see the full amount you'll pay before taxes, including all those annoying fees — cleaning, service, extra guests, pets, linens (yes, seriously), among others — all laid out upfront. But don't get too excited — "hidden" fees are still lurking, and Airbnb has given hosts the green light to charge them.
Despite Airbnb's long-standing rule that all transactions between guests and hosts should happen exclusively through the platform, there are exceptions. Airbnb allows hosts to collect extra fees directly from guests, including resort fees for amenities (just like the ones hotels love to charge), security deposits in case you break something, and incidentals like parking or valet services. According to Airbnb, these fees can be requested before your stay, collected at check-in, or even up to 48 hours after you've checked out from the property. The kicker, however, is that for these fees to stick, they have to be clearly stated in the listing when you book. If not, you might have a shot at disputing them.
If a host attempts to charge an unreasonable fee, reach out to Airbnb
@getlostwebsite
£10 a day for wifi?! #airbnbhost #hostfromhell #airbnbexperience #badhost #airbnbhosttips♬ Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) - SoLaTiDo
You've probably heard the horror stories — or maybe even lived through one — where Airbnb hosts slap guests with outrageous fees that were never advertised on the listing. Take, for example, a viral TikTok from user @getlostwebsite, which detailed a guest's nightmare stay. The host tried to charge them daily fees for WiFi (per device!), a pay-per-use fee for the washing machine, a daily fee for the pool table, and even a per-day charge just to watch the TV. And if you thought that was bad, there was a £1000 (about $1282) fee for using the toilet for doing a "number 2." Yup, you read that right!
If you ever find yourself in a place with such ridiculous demands, Airbnb advises you to contact them directly. According to the platform, if a host attempts to charge you for something that's not clearly stated in the listing, your message conversation, or if you believe the fees violate Airbnb's policies, you have the right to dispute the charges through their Resolution Center. Guests have up to 60 days after checking out to file a dispute. If you and the host can't come to an agreement, Airbnb may step in to sort things out and arrive at a solution.
But honestly, to avoid the headache (and keep your wallet intact), it's best to carefully comb through the listing for any sneaky details and charges before booking and making a commitment. Or, you know, maybe just go to a hotel instead.