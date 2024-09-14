Paris' Oldest Amusement Park Promises Family Fun Without The Crowds Of Disneyland

It may not be the happiest place on earth, but it could be a quite enjoyable location in this corner of the planet. Le Jardin d'Acclimatation has animals, amusement park rides, cultural events, and a prime location — just a 30-minute walk (17 minutes by metro) from Paris' Arc de Triomphe — in the 18-hectare Bois de Boulogne Park. The garden and park, inspired by Napoleon III's visit to the Victorian gardens of London, was his gift to Paris in 1860. He brought together an architect, engineer, and landscape architect-stroke-philosopher to design a new Parisian institution to rival any park in England. In addition to the lush gardens and natural features, the park's amusement rides recall the exuberance of 19th century science fiction and exploration popularized by favorite authors of the era like Jules Verne.

Much like Southern Californians who know that Knotts' Berry Farm is a great alternative to Disneyland, real Parisians know that Le Jardin d'Acclimatation's 42 thrill rides and family amusements are more than enough for a day's adventure. And if you are all too familiar with the meltdowns that erupt while standing in mega-queues, news that this park receives less than 2 million visitors a year will have you weeping with joy; in contrast, Disneyland Paris welcomed 10.4 million visitors in 2023, according to Statista. For happy adults and happy kids on your Paris vacation, visit Le Jardin d'Acclimatation on a quiet Tuesday while Parisian children are in school, and the the biggest tourist crowds are at Paris' iconic Versailles.

