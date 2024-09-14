Paris' Oldest Amusement Park Promises Family Fun Without The Crowds Of Disneyland
It may not be the happiest place on earth, but it could be a quite enjoyable location in this corner of the planet. Le Jardin d'Acclimatation has animals, amusement park rides, cultural events, and a prime location — just a 30-minute walk (17 minutes by metro) from Paris' Arc de Triomphe — in the 18-hectare Bois de Boulogne Park. The garden and park, inspired by Napoleon III's visit to the Victorian gardens of London, was his gift to Paris in 1860. He brought together an architect, engineer, and landscape architect-stroke-philosopher to design a new Parisian institution to rival any park in England. In addition to the lush gardens and natural features, the park's amusement rides recall the exuberance of 19th century science fiction and exploration popularized by favorite authors of the era like Jules Verne.
Much like Southern Californians who know that Knotts' Berry Farm is a great alternative to Disneyland, real Parisians know that Le Jardin d'Acclimatation's 42 thrill rides and family amusements are more than enough for a day's adventure. And if you are all too familiar with the meltdowns that erupt while standing in mega-queues, news that this park receives less than 2 million visitors a year will have you weeping with joy; in contrast, Disneyland Paris welcomed 10.4 million visitors in 2023, according to Statista. For happy adults and happy kids on your Paris vacation, visit Le Jardin d'Acclimatation on a quiet Tuesday while Parisian children are in school, and the the biggest tourist crowds are at Paris' iconic Versailles.
Options for all ages and styles can be found in Le Jardin d'Acclimatation
Le Jardin d'Acclimatation was designed as an imperial garden focusing on flora, fauna, and wildlife back in 1860 and, through years of wars, foreign influences, and changing tastes, morphed several times. It has been, through its history, a prestigious zoo to rival those in the Netherlands, a controversial "ethnographic exhibition" grounds during the height of French colonialism, and eventually an amusement and circus park in the first half of the twentieth century. Since 1984, when the park was bought privately, it's been restored to Napoleon III's original vision, which includes — in addition to the rides – nature attractions like garden plots, a petting zoo and bird sanctuary, and bee houses, which can all be visited for free with the basic "garden only" entrance fee. Water-based rides take advantage of the park's river and water features, which also suit the naturalistic setting.
Much like the oldest amusement park in America, some of the fun of the restored Le Jardin d'Acclimatation is it's nostalgic feel. Popular rides like flying chairs and tilting gondolas are decorated to look like settings from "Around the World in 80 Days." For even more steampunk vibes, zoom in circles aboard flying motorbike side cars or plunge from a turn of the century-era clock tower in a dramatic death drop. And for those little ones in the "under 80 cm" club, a traditional wooden carousel allows them to join the fun. Older kids hunting for big thrills can ride France's first fixed roller coaster, Le Fils du Dragon. It's been around since 1987, and is being upgraded in 2024.
Le Jardin d'Acclimatation is easy to visit
Le Jardin d'Acclimatation opens weekdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It closes one hour later, at 7 p.m., on weekends. It's accessible from metro line 1 (La Sablons or Pont de Neuilly stations) and on RER C (Neuilly Porte Maillot or Avenue Foch stations) and RER E (Neuilly Porte Maillot station). For drivers, paid parking is available nearby, or for free at the Bois de Boulogne on Sundays and public holidays. To enjoy a ride through the park, take the quaint Little Garden train from La Sablons station (on the hour and half hour) or from Maillot station (every 15 and 45 minutes past the hour) from morning until nightfall.
Compared with Disneyland's tickets, which start at €89, Le Jardin is a steal. You can book a ticket for unlimited access on a specific day for €29 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), €46 (Wednesday), or €49 (weekends); a family pass is good for 4 people and costs €87 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), €138 (Wednesday), or €147 (weekends). For admission to the garden only, you'll pay €7, with kids under 80 cm (31.5 inches) entering free. With a garden entrance ticket, you can buy individual tickets for the rides at €4.50 each.