The Unspoken Plate Rule Cruisers Need To Avoid Breaking While Eating At The Buffet

Sure, you can wolf down a meal on a plane or a long-haul train, but they don't hold a candle to cruise dining. With top-tier chefs running the kitchens on many cruise lines, you're in for a treat, even if it's served buffet-style, which we all know isn't exactly famous for gourmet cuisine. Granted, they're not like those complimentary hotel breakfasts you might reconsider indulging in, but cruise buffets can often surprise you with their quality. Some lines are even praised for serving the best food at sea, so if you choose wisely, you're bound to enjoy an exceptional dining experience. Just do yourself (and everyone else) a favor — don't be that person who ignores the "new plate" rule and uses the same plate for another round.

It might seem harmless to reuse the same plate for your nth trip to the buffet spread, but it's a health issue that shouldn't be taken lightly. Phil Evans, managing director of the booking website Cruise Nation, told Daily Express that cruise workers prefer to handle a few extra dishes than deal with the potential health risks of passengers reusing them. "While it might seem like reusing the same plate, glass, or mug when it's time for seconds (or thirds, of course) saves the staff having to extra dishes, it's actually best to get a new one each time," they advised. "Reusing the same items is considered unsanitary." In short, while piling on another round of food is encouraged, just make sure you're doing it with a clean plate in tow — or risk unintentionally spreading germs.

