The Unsettling Reasons This South African Hike Is So Deadly

The daunting Drakensberg Grand Traverse across South Africa's Royal Natal National Park is as rewarding as it is dangerous. Widely seen as one of the world's great bucket-list treks, it includes all manner of terrain, from ridges and riverbeds to sheep trails, and crosses the border between South Africa and Lesotho more than once. It's roughly 130-miles long, depending on the decisions you make along the way. Up or down? Around or over? With no fixed trail, it's an exercise in route-finding as you navigate your way from one waypoint to another. It's also fraught with danger. Drakensberg means "dragon's back," and the range's jagged row of peaks resemble the serrated spine of a slumbering green dragon — wake it at your peril.

In making your way from the beginning to the end of this trail, you must summit 6 peaks: Mont Aux Sources, Cleft Peak, Champagne Castle, Giant's Castle, Mafadi Peak (the highest mountain in South Africa), and Thabana Ntlenyana. That, in a nutshell, is the route. Along the way, climbers have died by falling, freezing, or even being struck by lightning, while just about every hiker reports close calls of the same ilk, and many abandon the pursuit. It's said that officials simply gave up and stopped counting deaths at one point. Risks to life and limb in the region include venomous snake bites, hail big enough to concuss or kill, and something called a white squall — a sudden, vicious thunderstorm that can also prove deadly.

Are the views worth it? When you make it to the Amphitheatre, a stunning rock wall three times the size of Yosemite's iconic El Capitan, catch your breath and let us know.