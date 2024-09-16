Orlando's Fastest Roller Coaster Is A Thrill-Seeker's Dream With A Menacing Name

Visiting SeaWorld Orlando is one of the most timeless things you can do in Florida. With its array of aquatic animal experiences that range from live shows to tours, this family-friendly destination is spectacular to say the least. However, SeaWorld Orlando also has a host of exhilarating rides for daredevils seeking their next adventure. This includes Mako, considered to be the fastest roller coaster in Orlando. So how fast does it go? Riders can expect to reach speeds of 73 mph.

The coaster's name and design, pay homage to the mako shark. Famed for being the fastest of its kind, this apex predator is known to be able to swim up to 46 mph. As for the coaster, there's more to it than speed. Mako, which opened in June 2016, also happens to be the tallest in Orlando. For reference, the coaster's maximum height is 200 feet. This, combined with its velocity, contribute to a floating sensation.

If you're wondering what it's like to ride Mako, one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "It's tall and fast but so smooth. It doesn't jerk you at around at all. The first hill is great, but the little bunny "air-time" hills are just as fun. If looking for thrills without the headache, Mako should be on your list." All things considered, it might not be surprising to learn that Mako was named the second best roller coaster in the country by USA TODAY 10Best in 2024.

