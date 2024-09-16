Orlando's Fastest Roller Coaster Is A Thrill-Seeker's Dream With A Menacing Name
Visiting SeaWorld Orlando is one of the most timeless things you can do in Florida. With its array of aquatic animal experiences that range from live shows to tours, this family-friendly destination is spectacular to say the least. However, SeaWorld Orlando also has a host of exhilarating rides for daredevils seeking their next adventure. This includes Mako, considered to be the fastest roller coaster in Orlando. So how fast does it go? Riders can expect to reach speeds of 73 mph.
The coaster's name and design, pay homage to the mako shark. Famed for being the fastest of its kind, this apex predator is known to be able to swim up to 46 mph. As for the coaster, there's more to it than speed. Mako, which opened in June 2016, also happens to be the tallest in Orlando. For reference, the coaster's maximum height is 200 feet. This, combined with its velocity, contribute to a floating sensation.
If you're wondering what it's like to ride Mako, one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "It's tall and fast but so smooth. It doesn't jerk you at around at all. The first hill is great, but the little bunny "air-time" hills are just as fun. If looking for thrills without the headache, Mako should be on your list." All things considered, it might not be surprising to learn that Mako was named the second best roller coaster in the country by USA TODAY 10Best in 2024.
Know before you ride Mako at SeaWorld Orlando
For those prepared to take on Mako on their next visit to SeaWorld Orlando, riders must be at least 54 inches tall. This equates to 4 feet, 6 inches. Keep in mind that one of Mako's defining characteristics is that it does not have any upside down features. This means riders on the nearly three minute journey are less likely to suffer from motion sickness. Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times in 2016, Mike Denninger, who was the executive vice president of attractions and capital development for United Parks & Resorts (SeaWorld's owner), had some words of advice for riders.
He told the publication, "The back of the train is just going over that hill when the front of the train is already picking up speed." In short, "That first drop especially whips the riders in back." Nevertheless, wherever passengers sit, they can expect unforgettable views of Orlando as Mako takes them to new heights. But as mentioned, Mako is not the only ride that adrenaline enthusiasts will appreciate at SeaWorld Orlando. For instance, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster reaches speeds of up to 60 mph and features exhilarating turns.
Manta is a flying coaster with twists and inversions that has a height of 140 feet. Then there's Kraken. The 65 mph floorless coaster will have riders screaming their lungs out. Looking for something else to do within the vicinity of SeaWorld Orlando? Head to nearby Discovery Cove, thought to be one of the best water parks in Orlando. If you enjoyed this story, make sure to check out the world's longest roller coaster found in a thrill-filled amusement park in Japan.