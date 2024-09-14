The 5 Most Beautiful Hikes In Acadia National Park For Fall Foliage Hues, According To Hikers

The tremendously popular Jordan Pond Path is an easy, fun, 3-mile route which takes you around the shores of the pond. It only takes around an hour to hike, and it provides you with some of the best postcard-worthy scenery in Acadia National Park, with little streams and waterfalls all around you, and sweeping mountain views across the pond. In the autumn, hikers on this trail will be rewarded with an even more beautiful view than usual thanks to the brilliant fall foliage. In fact, it's ranked by AllTrails as one of the best fall foliage hikes in the entire United States.

Advertisement

While many U.S. national park trails are only for experienced hikers, hikers on AllTrails reported that the first third of this trail is actually a raised board path, and the rest remains relatively level. While you may have to deal with some rocky areas, in general, this is a good trail for people with a wide range of hiking abilities. At its fall peak, many of the trees burst into shades of yellow, orange, and red, emerging from between the dark pines and reflected back in the rippling water. From the water's edge, you can see the twin rounded mountains known as The Bubbles — which are known for their beautiful fall foliage themselves.