These Are The Most Underrated Stops On Route 66
Route 66 is a living museum that chronicles nearly a century of American driving and striving. Its storied fragments of pavement stretch from the flat expanses of Illinois through Missouri and Oklahoma, onward into the Southwestern scenery of Texas and New Mexico, then across the Rockies from Arizona toward California's promised land. Countless lives were transformed forever by quests along this groundbreaking highway, inspiring writing by John Steinbeck, music by Woody Guthrie, and stunning U.S. road trips by nostalgic travelers of all stripes.
A journey of discovery on Route 66 will be lined with iconic attractions like chrome-plated diners and garish motels, along with stunning natural scenery between outlandish tourist traps that are kitschy enough to be classic. These are all well-documented in numerous Route 66 guidebooks, and they're worth a visit, or at least slowing down to soak them in. But found just a bit beyond these overdone draws, many lesser-known yet amply admirable destinations truly embody the wonderment unique to a trip along the Mother Road.
This list of underrated Route 66 attractions is based on vivid memories from driving every inch of the historic thoroughfare over several weeks, actively seeking out culturally significant sights along the Main Street of America. Some spots are old, a few are newer, and several transcend time by converting historic sites into contemporary highlights. You'll definitely get your kicks at any of these Route 66 stops.
Chicago, Illinois: Art Institute of Chicago
Okay, so you're all set to begin an epic road trip along Route 66, facing west from its official starting point at downtown Chicago's intersection of East Adams Street and South Michigan Avenue. Your vintage Corvette convertible is tuned up and ready to roar, you slide on those cool new sunglasses, and you take one quick glimpse at the rearview mirror. See the stately gray building directly behind you? That's the Art Institute of Chicago — and you should now find a parking spot so that you can visit this world-class museum before driving a single mile of the Mother Road.
Often overlooked by Route 66 rovers eager to push on toward the open highway, the Art Institute is certainly not one of Chicago's tourist traps — it offers more cultural value than almost anywhere else between here and LA. This museum is a treasury of masterpieces, including paragons by Picasso, van Gogh, Rembrandt, Seurat, and Dalí ... and these are just some of the international artists whose works are displayed here. The collection's exalted paintings by U.S.-born visionaries include Grant Wood's "American Gothic" and "Nighthawks" by Edward Hopper.
Don't worry if you're traveling with kids; they'll be fascinated by the ancient Egyptian mummy masks and centuries-old suits of armor. And do make sure to see the Southwestern imagery painted by Georgia O'Keeffe. The dream-like desert visions from her decades in New Mexico will set the stage for Route 66 scenery ahead.
Springfield, Illinois: Lincoln Home
It's been said that Illinois is America's most underrated road-trip destination, and the state's capital city takes its stretch of Route 66 seriously. Along with year-round attractions of eye-catching Americana, Springfield hosts the Mother Road Festival every September. And though Springfield's colorful neon signs and classic cars are fun to see, while you're here make a point of visiting a much less flashy but historically significant landmark: the former home of President Abraham Lincoln, now a National Park Service monument.
Just a block away from where Route 66 traverses Springfield, the home where Honest Abe resided before moving to the White House is hardly visible from the Mother Road, but it's well worth stopping to seek out this carefully preserved landmark — especially since joining a tour is free. Inside this two-story house originally bought by Lincoln for $1,500, visitors can admire antique-filled rooms where he pursued a flourishing law career while raising his family and rising in politics. Considering that the president who abolished slavery grew up in a humble log cabin before earning enough to purchase this impressive abode, and innumerable people took to Route 66 while attempting to improve their lives, the Lincoln Home is an especially inspiring memorial along the Main Street of America.
Stanton, Missouri: Meramec Caverns
For many years, Meramec Caverns was primarily touted as an erstwhile hideout for Jesse James and his partners in crime. Evidence of this nefarious past is circumstantial at best. However, this cave network full of natural rock formations can claim irrefutable history as a major Mother Road attraction since the 1930s.
Because of the overhyped focus on the James Gang's tenuous connection to this geological spectacle, along with its inconvenient location miles away from the Route 66 segment passing Missouri's tiny town of Stanton, many travelers write off Meramec Caverns as a tourist trap not worth the entrance fee. This place does have its share of schlock; the gift shop feels almost as cavernous as the actual caves. But don't let this deter you from stopping, because while a visit here isn't cheap, this isn't an artificial attraction that amounts to highway robbery.
First of all, the cave system's intricately formed stalactites and statuesque features are genuinely remarkable, and the slender pathways leading visitors deep underground make the 80-minute cavern tour a true family-friendly escapade. Furthermore, the subterranean temperature remains at about 60 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, making this a respite from summertime swelter or icy winter weather. Skip the more hokey elements of Meramec Caverns — its gold-panning operation seems especially suspect — but do take the time to dig this Route 66 classic.
Springfield, Missouri: Gillioz Theatre
Route 66 was officially born in 1926, and that same year the spectacular Gillioz Theatre first opened for business. Bridge-builder M.E. Gillioz constructed his namesake movie house right alongside the Mother Road, where it cuts through another Springfield — this one in the "Show-Me" state. Here he attempted to draw in motorists passing by with a grand marquee and an incredible interior of towering columns, ornate relief artworks, and colorful beamed ceilings.
This architectural landmark of Spanish Colonial Revival style was unlike anything else along the Main Street of America, and for decades it prospered as the city's preeminent cinema. However, by 1980 the Gillioz was widely eschewed in favor of mall multiplexes, and so this stately setting was shuttered for a quarter-century. Thankfully, after earning a spot in the National Register of Historic Places, a long restoration began, and in 2006 the Gillioz reopened with every bit of its original sparkle.
Now, the Gillioz ranks among Missouri's premier cultural destinations, hosting events ranging from classic-film screenings to stand-up comedy to concerts by the likes of Ben Folds and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. It's easy to drive by this venerable venue without realizing what artistic gems await inside. But consider planning a night in Springfield to catch a show here — it could end up being the most memorable feature of your Route 66 adventure.
Tulsa, Oklahoma: Mother Road Market
The famous tourist-trap lures along Route 66 were clearly designed to intrigue bored children stuck in the back seat during multiday journeys. From life-sized dinosaurs to fanciful UFOs, many eye-catching sculptures were installed on the roadside by hucksters hoping kids would beg their parents to pull over. Many times their businesses only offered disappointment for top dollar.
Tulsa's Mother Road Market is exactly what those kids of yore were hoping to find after convincing mom and pop to stop. As a modern gathering space featuring varied food vendors, live music, and artisanal souvenirs, this huge hall offers something for everyone. Classic Route 66 cuisine includes burgers, tacos, and hot dogs, alongside more refined fare like sushi or guacamole-topped toast.
The tastefully understated exterior of this locally popular hotspot could actually benefit from an oversized alien statue to draw out-of-towners; the Mother Road Market's artful sign and mural can be easily overlooked by passing vacationers. Inside a mini-golf course pays homage to iconic Route 66 scenery, creating something of a meta attraction for youngsters. Meanwhile, many worn-out grown-ups could certainly use one of the local craft beers served here at The Wel Bar.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: The Paseo Arts District
Few lengths along Route 66 better encapsulate the still-kicking spirit of this American artery than the Paseo Arts District, hidden in the heart of Oklahoma City. Established in the late '20s — just a few years after the Mother Road's birth — this vibrant neighborhood continually evolves with the times. Here more than a score of galleries offer diverse works ranging from rustic paintings of prairie scenery to avant-garde glassware, all alongside 21st-century draws like vegan donuts and Botox treatments.
Constructed with a Spanish Revival style of stucco walls and red-tiled roofs, this community bears Southwestern flair serving as a harbinger of desert-based destinations found further along the Main Street of America. This has been an active arts hub since the 1930s, attracting Beat Generation hipsters during the '50s and hoards of hippies a decade later. A creative atmosphere surrounds visitors to this day, as the Paseo Arts District hosts open-air gallery walks on the first Friday of each month, and a free festival every Memorial Day weekend featuring dozens of concerts, assorted food vendors, and alfresco workshops welcoming anyone.
Amarillo, Texas: The Big Texan Steak Ranch
Hard-core carnivores are already familiar with this Route 66 mainstay dating back to 1960. This is the home of a 72-ounce steak challenge, offering said slab for free to anyone who can consume it within an hour — along with a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato, a buttered roll, and a salad, just to make it a well-balanced meal. Well over 100 people typically waddle away a winner every year, so there's a good chance of witnessing someone taking up this gourmand's gauntlet anytime that you stop in.
Extreme eating may be entertaining, but that's not why The Big Texan made this list. While the bright-yellow beef emporium could just rest on its enormous laurels, its management is continually dreaming up new attractions. Nowadays this establishment offers creative accommodations harkening back to the heyday of Route 66 motels — like replicas of covered wagons or retro Airstream trailers — while hosting concerts and festivals at the affiliated Starlight Ranch event venue.
Most recently, this year The Big Texan added something entirely new to its roadside repertoire. The Slug Bug Ranch is an installation of defunct Volkswagen Beetles buried nose-first, as an accompaniment to the nearby Cadillac Ranch, a Route 66 spectacle for a half-century. This continual expansion of fun facilities — as well as waistlines — makes The Big Texan a truly worthwhile Mother Road pilgrimage point.
Santa Fe, New Mexico: Museum Hill
A distinct feeling of Old West adventure awaits where the Main Street of America meets the beautifully barren landscape of New Mexico. Here the most-traversed stretch of Route 66 essentially follows Interstate 40 from Tucumcari through a desolate expanse of sunbaked soil leading to Albuquerque. But the Mother Road's introductory 1926 alignment sidestepped this unforgiving terrain, instead taking travelers on a better established trail up through Santa Fe.
This more roundabout roadway takes longer, but it's time well spent. Santa Fe is a gorgeous city of adobe-style buildings that blend in with the natural surroundings, and here an array of cultural draws and excellent eateries can keep visitors delighted for an entire vacation, let alone a quick stop. However, if you have to pick one place to spend an afternoon in Santa Fe while driving Route 66, Museum Hill is an ideal choice, found just off the original path. This site houses four unique institutions showcasing amazing history and creativity — the Nuevo Mexicano Heritage Arts Museum, the Museum of International Folk Art, the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, and the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian — all alongside the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. You won't be able to absorb all of the graceful sights abounding here during a single visit, but this taste of Santa Fe's charms will certainly make it clear why New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment.
Eastern Arizona: Petrified Forest National Park
Arizona's arid swath of the Mother Road between Chambers and Holbrook can seem utterly devoid of life, but this wasn't always the case. Some 13,000 years ago, ancient peoples who roamed this expanse encountered a more temperate environment of forested waterways and ample animals to hunt. Over the following millennia, these resourceful natives established permanent settlements and agriculture here, even as the climate gradually grew hotter and less hospitable. Ruins of their pueblo structures are still evident just a short drive off the highway — and this is only one reason why Arizona's unique Petrified Forest National Park is a stunning little-known gem that Route 66 travelers should not miss.
These pueblo ruins are scattered with ornately painted pottery shards that are a testament to the colorful culture that once thrived here, as are the crystalline stones that these past residents used to build their homes. This park's name comes from its abundance of fossilized trees primarily composed of quartz, providing the bygone building materials that still fascinate anyone who takes the time to explore this Painted Desert terrain. This is the country's only national park containing original segments of Route 66 pavement, which is kinda neat — but visitors will leave here with an enhanced understanding that American history comprises only one sliver of the storied civilizations that once called this land home.
Oatman, Arizona
The mountaintop municipality of Oatman is a genuine holdover from Arizona's Wild West era of hardscrabble mining towns, and it's found amid an original ribbon of Route 66 that wends and winds over some extraordinarily steep terrain. This town dates back to 1902 when the automobile was still a newfangled contraption and early prospectors arrived with trusty burros for transportation. In fact, the equine descendants of these beasts of burden still roam Oatman's streets. Wooden storefronts and old-timey saloons complete this setting for staged gunfights, which almost make a visit here seem like a time-transcending journey ... if it weren't for the SUVs and tour buses parked all along the main drag.
In short, Oatman is yet another over-visited Route 66 stop, and it may be tempting to avoid the crowds and bypass this touristy town by instead taking Interstate 40 between Kingman and Needles. But Oatman is one of the most fun-spirited stops along the Main Street of America, and if you're traveling with kids, you can rest assured that they'll look back on this visit with happy memories. What's more, Oatman is just a short journey from the underrated Laughlin, Nevada, a cheap and relaxed alternative to Las Vegas, where you can strike gold by digging up deals for hotel rooms costing as little as $25 a night.
Amboy, California
Out amid California's Mojave Desert, tremors of excitement are bringing the onetime ghost town of Amboy back to life. Though it was founded in 1858, Amboy experienced an economic boom when Route 66 was established and sent a river of cars flowing right through it. Later, a man named Roy Crowl — who was planning to pass right on by, but ended up stranded in Amboy after an auto breakdown left him broke — opened a cafe here with a stylish neon sign that became an iconic Mother Road landmark.
Alas, when Interstate 40 was completed well north of Amboy in the early '70s, the revenue stream quickly dried up, and the town's population dwindled to zero. But when a rotisserie-chicken tycoon bought the entire town in 2005, he set to work on reviving this Route 66 monument and repairing the neon sign in 2019. There's still a long way to go before Amboy can be considered as thriving, but now road trippers from around the world are stopping at Roy's for gas, snacks, and Instagram snapshots with that glowing pointy sign. Is there much to do in Amboy? Well, no ... but anyone who pulls over and spends a few bucks here is contributing a bit to the rebirth of a Route 66 classic, so that's certainly worth a pit stop.
Los Angeles, California: Hollywood Forever
It's not surprising that Los Angeles hosts some of the coolest attractions along the Main Street of America. Its original path runs right through the city's trendy Silver Lake neighborhood known for unforgettable food, art, and hikes — and at the Mother Road's westernmost point in Santa Monica, weary travelers can relax on one of the best beaches in Southern California. But it might be a surprise that LA offers a lively Route 66 highlight that's primarily populated by dead people.
Right beside the route's bookending miles that span Santa Monica Boulevard, Hollywood Forever is a cemetery established in 1899, where numerous celebrities — ranging from Judy Garland to Chris Cornell — rest in peace. However, this graceful graveyard leads a double life as one of LA's most spirited event centers. For decades now, this otherworldly venue hosts open-air summertime movie screenings, along with art exhibitions, yoga sessions, dance performances, and cutting-edge concerts held both outdoors and inside the memorial park's historic Masonic Lodge.
This only-in-LA landmark is frequently zipped past by Route 66 sightseers who are just beginning or about to end their lengthy journey. That's a grave mistake. When no events are occurring, it's free to explore these beautiful burial grounds year-round, and cemetery tours can be arranged anytime. However, if you happen to be passing through during the weekend prior to November 2, don't miss the massive Dia de Los Muertos festival hosted here annually amid one of the most apropos locations imaginable.
Methodology
A weeks-long journey along the entire length of Route 66 — involving an enthusiastic search for genuinely vivacious cultural hotspots all along the way — instilled fond memories that were invaluable for writing this article. Beyond these personal recollections, in-depth research of trusted media sources, online databases, and official websites for active attractions provided background details and interesting anecdotes that make the Mother Road a never-ending source of fascination, all helping to determine which stops deserve more attention along this moving American monument.