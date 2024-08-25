These Are The Most Underrated Stops On Route 66

Route 66 is a living museum that chronicles nearly a century of American driving and striving. Its storied fragments of pavement stretch from the flat expanses of Illinois through Missouri and Oklahoma, onward into the Southwestern scenery of Texas and New Mexico, then across the Rockies from Arizona toward California's promised land. Countless lives were transformed forever by quests along this groundbreaking highway, inspiring writing by John Steinbeck, music by Woody Guthrie, and stunning U.S. road trips by nostalgic travelers of all stripes.

A journey of discovery on Route 66 will be lined with iconic attractions like chrome-plated diners and garish motels, along with stunning natural scenery between outlandish tourist traps that are kitschy enough to be classic. These are all well-documented in numerous Route 66 guidebooks, and they're worth a visit, or at least slowing down to soak them in. But found just a bit beyond these overdone draws, many lesser-known yet amply admirable destinations truly embody the wonderment unique to a trip along the Mother Road.

This list of underrated Route 66 attractions is based on vivid memories from driving every inch of the historic thoroughfare over several weeks, actively seeking out culturally significant sights along the Main Street of America. Some spots are old, a few are newer, and several transcend time by converting historic sites into contemporary highlights. You'll definitely get your kicks at any of these Route 66 stops.

