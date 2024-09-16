Head Southeast To Visit The Only Zoo In America Where You Can See A Giant Panda

If you're obsessed with giant pandas and can't head to China to see the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, don't worry. While the United States has tons of landmark zoos that are major tourist destinations, you surprisingly won't find giant pandas at marquee ones like the San Diego Zoo or Houston Zoo. What about more lowkey zoos? While there's tons of little zoos in America that are underrated, you won't find pandas at these hidden gems, either. Instead, you have to head to Atlanta, which happens to have the busiest airport in America, to see some pandas.

Advertisement

Zoo Atlanta, located in the city's beloved Grant Park, is home to four giant pandas. Pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at the zoo in 1999 and have called the city of Atlanta home since then. Their children are Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who are also on display at the zoo. Zoo Atlanta takes immense pride in hosting the animals, which are on loan from China. The zoo's website has an entire section dedicated to the pandas, with blog posts and photographs frequently being uploaded to inform and educate fans. If you can't make it to Zoo Atlanta to check out the beautiful creatures, its official YouTube channel has a live "PandaCam" that shows what the animals are doing at any given time.

As of this writing, Atlanta is the only city in the United States to house these animals, which hail from China. San Diego's famed zoo will eventually receive pandas as well, though it's unclear when. For many, visiting Zoo Atlanta is a must just for the giant pandas. However, the southeast city's zoo is a historical gem from the past and is a tourist attraction worth visiting.

Advertisement