Head Southeast To Visit The Only Zoo In America Where You Can See A Giant Panda
If you're obsessed with giant pandas and can't head to China to see the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, don't worry. While the United States has tons of landmark zoos that are major tourist destinations, you surprisingly won't find giant pandas at marquee ones like the San Diego Zoo or Houston Zoo. What about more lowkey zoos? While there's tons of little zoos in America that are underrated, you won't find pandas at these hidden gems, either. Instead, you have to head to Atlanta, which happens to have the busiest airport in America, to see some pandas.
Zoo Atlanta, located in the city's beloved Grant Park, is home to four giant pandas. Pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at the zoo in 1999 and have called the city of Atlanta home since then. Their children are Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who are also on display at the zoo. Zoo Atlanta takes immense pride in hosting the animals, which are on loan from China. The zoo's website has an entire section dedicated to the pandas, with blog posts and photographs frequently being uploaded to inform and educate fans. If you can't make it to Zoo Atlanta to check out the beautiful creatures, its official YouTube channel has a live "PandaCam" that shows what the animals are doing at any given time.
As of this writing, Atlanta is the only city in the United States to house these animals, which hail from China. San Diego's famed zoo will eventually receive pandas as well, though it's unclear when. For many, visiting Zoo Atlanta is a must just for the giant pandas. However, the southeast city's zoo is a historical gem from the past and is a tourist attraction worth visiting.
Zoo Atlanta is home to a number of great animals
If you live in the United States, you'll find no shortage of opportunities to visit exotic animals, with the country boasting north of 300 zoos. The most popular zoo in America is the San Diego Zoo, and while it has lots of clout, Zoo Atlanta is nothing to scoff at. It houses a diverse array of over 1,300 animals from over 200 different species. If you're an animal lover, you'll find Zoo Atlanta to be the perfect place to spend the day.
While the Pandas are no doubt what make Zoo Atlanta special, it has loads of other animals worth making a trip for. The zoo is home to the Panamanian golden frog, which is now extinct in the wild. Getting the opportunity to see an animal such as the golden frog is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and should be seized, especially if you have children. Visiting a zoo that's as diverse as the one in Atlanta is an opportunity to let the young generation learn about environmental conversation and animal welfare. Zoo Atlanta is home to a number of endangered animals, including the giant otter from South America and two types of lemurs from Madagascar. Unfortunately, another endangered animal at Zoo Atlanta includes the red panda. These smaller creatures are different from giant pandas, but are just as adorable.
Important information before you visit Zoo Atlanta
If you're planning on visiting Zoo Atlanta, you'll be happy to know that it's open almost everyday. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, it is a popular destination all throughout the year. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on weekends or 6 p.m. on weekends. We'd recommend spending the entire day at Zoo Atlanta as there's plenty to see, so make sure you arrive early.
Before you visit the animal lover's paradise, be sure to visit the zoo's official website regarding exhibit closures and animal updates — especially if you're making a trek to visit the popular giant pandas. Some exhibits feature educational talks or let visitors observe special feeding times, and these schedules can be found on the zoo website. The website also highlights each day's events, allowing you to plan your itinerary in advance. The zoo regularly features educational talks and feeding hours, allowing visitors to learn more about their favorite animals.
The zoo is located it in Grant Park, one of the city's oldest parks. In fact, Zoo Atlanta first opened in 1889, just years after Grant Park was inaugurated, making the animal exhibitions a key part of the city's history. Grant Park and the surrounding area is happening, so be sure to visit some local restaurants or bars after your visit to the zoo. Once you've seen all the beautiful animals at Zoo Atlanta, consider visiting some of America's best zoos according to reviewers!