Little Zoos In America That Are Extremely Underrated, According To Visitors

Some of the zoos in the United States have earned worldwide acclaim. Who doesn't go to San Diego without stopping at the zoological park? Or, when in Southwestern Ohio, take time for a sojourn to the Cincinnati Zoo? The extensive, carefully designed facilities pull in crowds year-round — the San Diego Zoo regularly welcomes more than four million visitors per annum — wowing audiences with a wide array of animals. However, some of the bigger zoos, despite their stature and following, can overwhelm guests.

Families visiting with young kinds may find large zoos especially difficult to navigate. With toddlers in tow, getting around a huge animal park can create a logistical nightmare and a recipe for disaster. It's also a lot to ask of a small child, expecting them to walk for miles and keep their focus and attention rapt for hours on end. Little zoos are much more manageable places to spend a few hours and see some animals. They're also often more affordable. Luckily for travelers, many of the hundreds of zoos around the country span less than 50 acres. We've found some of the best and most underrated options based on reviews from actual visitors.