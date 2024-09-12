This Island City Is An Under-The-Radar Vacation Destination Known As 'Mexico's Venice'

Mexcaltitán, a tiny, artificial island located 73 miles north of San Blas in the Mexican state of Nayarit and five hours drive from the famed beaches of Puerto Vallarta, is shrouded in profound mystery and intrigue. Because of its unique canal system, it's known by the locals as Mexico's Venice. Some archeologists even think it may be connected to the Aztec civilization and the migration that led to the founding of the Aztec capital— Tenochtitlan, located in what is now Mexico City.

Advertisement

Mexcaltitán earned its iconic nickname largely because of the heavy floods that often arrive during the rainy season, making travel through the town impossible on foot. The roads become so saturated with rain that they temporarily become canals. Because of the size of the island and repeated flooding during the summertime, there are virtually no cars, making canoes the primary source of transportation around town. The island is so tiny that its widest point measures only 1,312 feet, just short of a quarter of a mile. Because of this island's unique history and geography, a trip to Mexcaltitán makes a great adventure. And while you are planning your magical Mexico trip, why not consider visiting some of its safest destinations for a stress-free vacation?

Advertisement