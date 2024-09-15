One Of Europe's Oldest National Parks Is An Underrated Slovenian Gem Rivaling The Dolomites

Thanks to its varied terrain of mountains, lakes, rivers and forests, Triglav National Park boasts a wealth of activities for keen naturalists and adrenaline seekers, and the many trails within its borders are suited to hikers with some experience. Among the most popular, the Soča River trail follows the winding water, while the Krn Summit trail is a challenging hike leading to panoramic views and Mangart trail is a high altitude route. The Sočs is considered one of Europe's most beautiful rivers, with hundreds of Tripadvisor reviews gushing over its turquoise waters, crashing waterfalls and stunning views. The river's banks make for scenic photography, picnicking and paddling, and offer the chance to spot various birds, fish and other wildlife.

While both Triglav and the Dolomites offer hiking and outdoor experiences, Triglav's less commercialized environment allows for a more intimate connection with nature, often without the crowds of its more famous neighbor. Before setting off into this mountainous terrain, however, please consider that fast-changing weather may affect your plans, and so make sure to come prepared for all weathers. If hiking isn't your thing, the area also offers skiing, kayaking, rock climbing, rafting, and several other high-energy options, as well as birdwatching, botanical walks, historical sites, and photography. It really does have something for everyone, all throughout the year, with plenty of delicious food in the region as well — Slovenia is even an ideal destination for food lovers.

