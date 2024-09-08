This European Country Has Only One Natural Island Left And It Looks Like A Medieval Fairytale

If you catch Bled, Slovenia, on a foggy day, and you may think you've stepped into the mists of Avalon — or floated. The illusion grows as the bell tower of the island church, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary takes shape as you slide across the turquoise water on the west side of Lake Bled. The tongs from its wishing bell amplify, as pilgrims pull the rope to achieve their own magic. It's a singular experience in Slovenia, one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Europe, because this island is the country's only remaining. It's also made the island, lake, and town into one of Slovenia's top three attractions, just 30 miles from the Slovenian entry to European towns with the most stunning canals.

Three kinds of boats go to the island. The pletna, a gondola-style craft, is rowed by an oarsman on the stern. You can also rent a boat and row yourself. Otherwise, trade human power for electric on a powered boat. Upon arrival, follow centuries of pilgrims up the flight of 99 stairs to the bell tower, which you can climb for impressive views. The church, built upon a 7th or 8th-century shrine to the Virgin Mary, looks largely Baroque, with fixtures and frescos in that style. At the altar, apply muscle, weight, and momentum to the dangling rope to ring the wishing bell. From there, descend the island's north staircase to the chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, atop a spring that feeds the lake.

