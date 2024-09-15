This Colorado Trail With Unmatched Beauty Is Considered America's Most Difficult Hike

Some hikes you do despite the difficulty level for the immersive experience of being one with nature, like Hawaii's iconic Kalalau Trail. Others you do because the views simply cannot be beat – the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail comes to mind. But Colorado's Manitou Incline? This is a trail you do because it is so difficult.

Advertisement

Sure, the views at the top are sweeping and majestic — this is the Colorado Rockies, after all — but climbing this mega-steep set of stairs built of railroad ties that rise nearly 2,000 feet in less than a mile is all about challenging yourself. This is one way to get a taste of what world-class athletes endure on the way to setting records and bagging trophies. So go ahead and dare to test your mettle, even if you won't win a medal.

This trail, which started as a cable rail line for shuttling building supplies up the flank of Pike's Peak, is legendary, attracting serious athletes from around the globe who want to train at altitude. The trailhead, in the town of Manitou Springs, outside of Colorado Springs, sits at over 6,500 feet, so the air is thin, and if you've just arrived in town, you should take a day or two to acclimate before attempting what locals simply call "the Incline." It's been called the most difficult hike in America, and you'll need true grit to tackle it.

Advertisement