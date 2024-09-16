One Of The Best Cities In America For Beer Aficionados Is An Overlooked Midwest Gem

For many Americans, beer is a part of modern life. According to data from the Pew Research Center, Americans drink an average of 2.8 gallons of beer annually. Thanks to such high demand, many cities in the U.S. cater to beer-drinking crowds with a wide selection of pubs, breweries, and tap houses.

When it comes to finding the best pints, the Midwest is apparently king, at least according to a USA Today reader poll. In addition to boasting some truly underrated vacation spots, including a massive, family-friendly theme park, this region is home to the Top 4 cities with the best beer scenes. Grand Rapids, Michigan, earned top billing, while a pair of Wisconsin destinations, Madison and Milwaukee, took the second and fourth spots, respectively. And while many people might associate Indianapolis with sports like NASCAR and basketball, the city has become something of a haven for beer enthusiasts, hence its third place ranking on this list.

You don't even have to be a huge beer drinker to appreciate the breadth of selections available within this Midwest city. Overall, the greater Indy metro area has approximately 40 unique breweries, making it one of the best American cities for craft brews.

