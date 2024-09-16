One Of The Best Cities In America For Beer Aficionados Is An Overlooked Midwest Gem
For many Americans, beer is a part of modern life. According to data from the Pew Research Center, Americans drink an average of 2.8 gallons of beer annually. Thanks to such high demand, many cities in the U.S. cater to beer-drinking crowds with a wide selection of pubs, breweries, and tap houses.
When it comes to finding the best pints, the Midwest is apparently king, at least according to a USA Today reader poll. In addition to boasting some truly underrated vacation spots, including a massive, family-friendly theme park, this region is home to the Top 4 cities with the best beer scenes. Grand Rapids, Michigan, earned top billing, while a pair of Wisconsin destinations, Madison and Milwaukee, took the second and fourth spots, respectively. And while many people might associate Indianapolis with sports like NASCAR and basketball, the city has become something of a haven for beer enthusiasts, hence its third place ranking on this list.
You don't even have to be a huge beer drinker to appreciate the breadth of selections available within this Midwest city. Overall, the greater Indy metro area has approximately 40 unique breweries, making it one of the best American cities for craft brews.
Taste the best American beer with the Indy Craft Pass
When the results of USA Today's poll were revealed, the city of Indianapolis decided to relaunch its Indy Craft Pass program. After all, as the third-best city for grabbing a beer, officials had to make the experience even more exciting and enticing.
The Craft Pass features 42 distinct breweries, pubs, and other watering holes in the greater Indianapolis area. However, you don't have to visit them all to make the pass a worthwhile investment of time and energy. Whether you're just visiting Indianapolis for a weekend, stopping through on your way to a popular national park, or you're a longtime resident, the Craft Pass is your gateway to world-class Midwestern-style beer.
But how does this pass work? It's free to sign up, and you don't have to download an app to get started. Once you begin using the pass, you can check in at each registered location and get unique discounts on different beers. Additionally, you can accumulate points to redeem for prizes like t-shirts, koozies, and ceramic beer steins.
Indianapolis won't be an overlooked beer destination any longer
So, what makes Indianapolis such a premium beer destination? Why is it ranked as one of the best places to share a pitcher with friends? Plenty of other cities feature pubs and high-quality restaurants, but here are a couple of guesses as to why Indy stands above the crowd.
First, the city loves beer. When you get a look at the different beer-themed festivals happening throughout the year, it's easy to tell how much Indianapolis residents love to knock back a couple of brews. Beyond standard festivals like Oktoberfest, Indy also has celebrations like the Winter Beer Fest in February and the annual Indy Brew Battle in November, which is hosted by the local Guggman Haus Brewing Co.
Another reason for Indianapolis to be on your beer destination list is the Brewsline. This bus tour can take you and up to five other guests on a pub crawl of your choosing. Never worry about forgetting where you parked or walking a mile to get to the next place. The Brewsline is the ideal way to sample Indianapolis beer in style. Prost!