Known As San Diego's 'Everything Destination,' This Amusement Park On The Coast Is A Beachy Gem

San Diego definitely does not have a deficit of incredible attractions. Where to begin? Whether you want to bask in the beauty of La Jolla Cove, have a resort day on the always-chic Coronado Island, or taste your way through America's best Little Italy, this SoCal city has a little something for everyone.

Nothing proves that point quite like Belmont Park. Located in Mission Beach, this oceanfront amusement park is lovingly known as the city's "everything destination" for its wide variety of experiences. From exciting rides to good eats to activities like laser tag and rock climbing, it's the perfect place to let out your inner child or have a day with the entire family.

Belmont Park is a long-standing San Diego establishment that has been around for generations. The park first opened its doors on July 4, 1925, as the Mission Beach Amusement Center, with the Giant Dipper Rollercoaster as its premiere attraction. Nearly a century later, the Giant Dipper is still the most-buzzed-about highlight of the park. Today, times have changed — as have most of the rides — but it's still one of the best places to spend an afternoon on the beach in San Diego. It's open year-round, and it's free to enter (and to park!), so it's kind of a no-brainer.

