Known As San Diego's 'Everything Destination,' This Amusement Park On The Coast Is A Beachy Gem
San Diego definitely does not have a deficit of incredible attractions. Where to begin? Whether you want to bask in the beauty of La Jolla Cove, have a resort day on the always-chic Coronado Island, or taste your way through America's best Little Italy, this SoCal city has a little something for everyone.
Nothing proves that point quite like Belmont Park. Located in Mission Beach, this oceanfront amusement park is lovingly known as the city's "everything destination" for its wide variety of experiences. From exciting rides to good eats to activities like laser tag and rock climbing, it's the perfect place to let out your inner child or have a day with the entire family.
Belmont Park is a long-standing San Diego establishment that has been around for generations. The park first opened its doors on July 4, 1925, as the Mission Beach Amusement Center, with the Giant Dipper Rollercoaster as its premiere attraction. Nearly a century later, the Giant Dipper is still the most-buzzed-about highlight of the park. Today, times have changed — as have most of the rides — but it's still one of the best places to spend an afternoon on the beach in San Diego. It's open year-round, and it's free to enter (and to park!), so it's kind of a no-brainer.
A park packed with heart-racing thrills and activities
Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or prefer something a little bit more relaxed, Belmont Park has rides for every level of adventure. Hop on the legendary Giant Dipper Rollercoaster to soak up the ocean views while zipping around the track at 48 mph, or hit the ice cream-themed Tilt-A-Whirl for something a little more serene. There are also the classics like bumper cars, a race track for those in the mood for a little friendly competition, and a carousel for the little ones.
If rides aren't really your thing, head to the Tiki Town Adventure Golf to knock a few balls around or blast a couple of zombies and aliens at the Xanadu 7D Theater. Looking for something a little more active? Challenge yourself with the 26-obstacle Sky Ropes course, hit the rock wall, or team up with your loved ones and play a game of laser tag. There's even an arcade for those ticket-hungry folks looking for a prize. With 12 adrenaline-pumping rides and six exciting adventures, you'll have a pretty long day ahead of you, in the best possible way.
What to eat and drink at Belmont Park
After an afternoon of play, you'll have surely worked up an appetite. With a selection of 17 different food stands and three dine-in restaurants, hunger is not going to be an issue. You'll find tried-and-true amusement park fare like Wetzel's Pretzels and Hot Dog On A Stick, but there are also a few elevated dining options for those with a stronger culinary desire.
Cannonball boasts a menu of fresh sushi and coastal cuisine on a rooftop, so you can catch the sunset over the ocean while noshing on some local seafood. Grab an R&R roll and some blue crab dip or ball out on the Cannon-Baller Experience Omakase special. If tacos and tequila are your thing, the Beach House is where it's at, where you can grab a couple of fried rockfish tacos or a King Cali Burrito and wash it down with smokey pineapple margarita. The Beach House has become such a popping destination that you can also catch live music shows and festivals like FNGRS CRSSD here.
Need a cold beverage to quench your throat after screaming on all the rides? Fret not. Belmont Draft Park boasts a selection of San Diego's finest craft beers, so you can kick back with a pint and a burger before heading back out into the thrills of Belmont Park.