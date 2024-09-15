America's Best-Rated Sculpture Park Is An Impressive Michigan Gem Where Art Lovers Will Thrive

Want to see exactly what it looks like when humankind and nature work together in perfect two-part harmony? The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan, showcases art from generations of artists ranging from Victorians like Rodin and Degas to contemporary rule breakers like Ai Weiwei and Richard Serra, against a backdrop of extraordinary plant life. Fair warning: You may leave wondering how you ever thought seeing art in a blank white gallery was satisfying.

Grand Rapids might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think vacation destination, but it's less than an hour from world-class outdoor recreation, with the underrated Saugatuck Dunes State Park, and one of the best beaches in the U.S. at Grand Haven State Park. But what if you've got both artsy and indoors-y folks in your family? You can ring both those bells with a visit to Meijer Gardens. This attraction's 158 acres include English and Japanese gardens, woodlands, farmlands, a carnivorous garden, a children's interactive garden, and a tropical conservatory. Think of it as Disney World for art lovers and garden enthusiasts, a theme park that allows you to spend the day wandering from one fanciful, fantastical realm to another. No wonder it's one of the 30 most visited museums in the U.S., and regarded as one of the best sculpture parks in the world.

