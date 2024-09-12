Avoid Crowds And Enjoy Fall Foliage At This Breathtaking But Underrated West Virginia Valley
Fall is the best time of the year to get outside and explore, but let's be honest, large crowds tend to spoil the fun. In West Virginia's underrated Greenbrier Valley, you can enjoy limitless hikes among vibrant fall foliage without the heavy foot traffic. The vast region is abundant with unspoiled wilderness and the autumn colors are a sight to behold. There are so many places worth visiting within Greenbrier Valley, including majestic Kate's Mountain, the cascading waters of Sandstone Falls, and the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, which opens to the public every autumn for an incredible one-day event.
In addition to natural wonders, the Greenbrier Valley region is teeming with arts and culture destinations, charming accommodations, delicious restaurants, and historical sights, making it the perfect fall destination for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. However, the main draw is, of course, the great outdoors. So, grab your hiking shoes and a cozy sweater; boundless autumn adventures await in this picturesque West Virginia destination.
Autumn outdoor adventures in the Greebrier Valley
The Greenbrier Valley area has over a dozen state parks, each boasting its own unique sights, attractions, and adventures. As you wind along the scenic roads, you will be treated to extraordinary views of the region's undisturbed forests. The landscapes of Greenbrier Valley are rugged and diverse, with mountains, rapids, cliffs, waterfalls, and the majestic New River, famous for being one of the world's oldest rivers.
One of the best spots to see the fall foliage is from the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, the longest steel expanse in the entire western hemisphere. The bridge itself is not pedestrian-friendly, except on Bridge Day every third Saturday in October. On this day, the bridge opens to the public, and thousands of people gather to watch thrill-seeking BASE jumpers launch off the bridge. On other days of the year, visitors can admire the breathtaking bridge from the Canyon Rim Visitor Center and Long Point Trail.
The parks of Greenbrier Valley are home to some of the most beautiful autumn hikes in the state. Babcock State Park spans over 4,100 acres, with rugged trails that take you past boulders, canyons, and the photo-worthy Glade Creek Grist Mill. Greenbrier State Forest is a paradise of fall foliage surrounding Kate's Mountain, which has a dramatic 3,280-foot peak. Want to go chasing waterfalls? Then you have to pay a visit to Sandstone Falls, the tallest waterfall on the New River, which becomes especially picturesque in the fall as the cascading waters become surrounded by bright foliage. Once you've thoroughly explored the area, you can head south to West Virginia's largest state park, where awe-inspiring views abound.