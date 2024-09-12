Avoid Crowds And Enjoy Fall Foliage At This Breathtaking But Underrated West Virginia Valley

The Greenbrier Valley area has over a dozen state parks, each boasting its own unique sights, attractions, and adventures. As you wind along the scenic roads, you will be treated to extraordinary views of the region's undisturbed forests. The landscapes of Greenbrier Valley are rugged and diverse, with mountains, rapids, cliffs, waterfalls, and the majestic New River, famous for being one of the world's oldest rivers.

One of the best spots to see the fall foliage is from the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, the longest steel expanse in the entire western hemisphere. The bridge itself is not pedestrian-friendly, except on Bridge Day every third Saturday in October. On this day, the bridge opens to the public, and thousands of people gather to watch thrill-seeking BASE jumpers launch off the bridge. On other days of the year, visitors can admire the breathtaking bridge from the Canyon Rim Visitor Center and Long Point Trail.

The parks of Greenbrier Valley are home to some of the most beautiful autumn hikes in the state. Babcock State Park spans over 4,100 acres, with rugged trails that take you past boulders, canyons, and the photo-worthy Glade Creek Grist Mill. Greenbrier State Forest is a paradise of fall foliage surrounding Kate's Mountain, which has a dramatic 3,280-foot peak. Want to go chasing waterfalls? Then you have to pay a visit to Sandstone Falls, the tallest waterfall on the New River, which becomes especially picturesque in the fall as the cascading waters become surrounded by bright foliage. Once you've thoroughly explored the area, you can head south to West Virginia's largest state park, where awe-inspiring views abound.

