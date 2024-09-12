The 5 Types Of Purses And Bags Pickpocketers Steal From The Most

What is it like to be pickpocketed? You lose valuable items at an extremely inconvenient time. Pickpocketers frequently target tourists who aren't paying attention and often carry their wallets, phones, or even their passports. When traveling, these items are hard to replace, leading to a logistical nightmare. However, the trauma of being robbed goes far beyond damage control. It's a personal violation — and not being aware of the incident leaves you with a creepy feeling.

If you've never been pickpocketed, we hope it stays that way. But if you have, you like want to avoid a repeat at all costs. Luckily, you don't need to be on constant alert or feel paranoid. You just need to take the right precautions and we have just the hacks to protect you from pickpocketers.

For starters, don't make it easy. One of the best lines of defense is avoiding certain purses and bags. Pickpockets scan crowds, looking for bags with easy entry. The whole point is to get away undetected, so if they can gently lift items without evoking suspicion, they've succeeded (and will be long gone by the time you notice). So which bags are we referring to? Keep reading to learn what bags and purses pickpockets love and what makes each an ideal target.

