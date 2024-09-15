You Might Want To Stop Defaulting To The Shortest Line At Airport Security, And Here's Why

Your gut might tell you to jump into the shortest line at airport security, especially when you're racing against the clock to make it to your gate. But before you dash in, take a second to scrutinize who is actually in the line. On the sub-Reddit r/LifeProTips, users and travelers have revealed some hard-earned wisdom: families going through the TSA — especially ones with young kids — are notorious for slowing things down for everyone else. One user put it bluntly, "Sometimes airlines let families use the priority security line, which basically just f**** the whole thing up and makes it go slower than the regular line." Another explained: "Groups with kids do expand the length of a line but they are typically more time-consuming. In airports, they have to deal with bags, tablets, toys, strollers, etc."

If you're in a rush (and who isn't at an airport?), your best bet is to spot the business travelers. Apparently, these pros move through security like they've done it a thousand times — because, well, they probably have. "Always get in the line with singles who look like they travel for business often. They have their belts and shoes off fast," advised one user, with another backing it up and quipping: "Look for business dress. Those poor f***ers spend half their lives in airports and have it all down to a fine art. Source: Am poor f***er." In short, while shorter lines may seem like the obvious choice, it's not always about the length but rather who's in them. Avoid the families and follow the frequent flyers — they've likely mastered the TSA security process down to a science.

