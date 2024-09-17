You'll Never Be Far From A Clear Water Beach In This Wildly Underrated Italian Region
Italy isn't exactly the hardest sell for anyone with dreams of visiting Europe, and for good reason. The country boasts more than 1,800 miles of beaches, has a world-famous culinary scene, and is home to a rich history that Hollywood seemingly can't stop making movies about. But apart from determining when the best time to vacation in Italy is, you need to figure out where exactly you're going.
That's easier said than done, but if you're looking for a calmer, beach-studded locale with laid-back vibes and some of the clearest waters in the Mediterranean, check out the Salento peninsula. Located on the southern tip of Italy's "heel" and looking across the water to Albania and Greece, Salento serves up a seaside dream without the Amalfi coast crowds.
Dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and quaint towns are what's on the menu here; its coastline is dotted with secluded coves, and the region's towns are known for their baroque architecture. The fact that Salento is often overshadowed by more popular Italian destinations only works to your advantage here, and the region's allure lies in its authenticity. So, whether you're seeking a tranquil escape or the chance to soak in a genuine and unpretentious Italian experience, you'll quickly discover why Salento one of Italy's best-kept secrets.
Explore Salento's breathtaking beaches
Salento is blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in Italy, rivaling even the most stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast. The region's varied landscapes offer a diverse range of swimming spots; head to the peninsula's Ionian coast, for example, and you'll be greeted with soft white sands and sweeping bays. However, Salento's Adriatic personality is more reminiscent of the Albanian coastline it looks out across the water toward — dramatic and rocky.
For those looking for fine sand, Torre Chianca Beach is a great option. Visitors can swim in clear blue waters in front of a 16th-century tower that dominates the horizon. The beach is also known for its historic underwater artifacts; five marble columns that were thought to have sunk in the 2nd century now rest on the bay's sandy seabed. Sitting at a depth of only 15 feet, swimmers can easily view them.
Just north of the town of Otranto, the Bay of Turks is a sandy beach that gets its name from the landing place of the Ottomans during their siege of Otranto in 1480. Bordered by limestone rocks, the Bay of Turks is protected by the National Trust for Italy, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the country's heritage. Finally, Torre dell-Orso Beach (located in the town of the same name) is a good bet if you're looking for a combination of sand and stone. The beach is a wide sandy bay bookended by tall cliffs and rock formations that make for a dramatic backdrop.
Stroll Salento's streets for architecture and history
Salento is more than just its coastline, though. The region is rich in history and culture. The town of Lecce, located just a short drive from several seaside towns, is a solid base of operations to explore what the peninsula has to offer. As the city flourished in the 16th and 17th centuries, it became home to stunning displays of Apulian Baroque architecture. The Basilica of Santa Croce is perhaps one of the best examples of this style, with the building's facade featuring numerous cherubs and other animals that lend it an allegorical feel.
And once you're done hanging at the beach at the Bay of Turks in the town of Otranto, make sure to head inland and check out Otranto Cathedral, a structure that pays homage to the area's Byzantine and Norman history. The cathedral's chapel features a macabre and unique sight that will be of interest to history buffs: The skulls of 800 martyrs from the Ottoman invasion of 1480 line the walls in a morbid display of faith.
Overlooking the Ionian Sea on the other side of the peninsula is the town of Gallipoli, whose charming old town resides on a small island that's connected to the mainland via a causeway. Visitors can also head to Granafei Palace to check out Frantoio Ipogeo, an old oil mill that contains a stone olive oil press dating to the 17th century. Overall, the Salento region's beauty and overlooked nature make it one of Italy's best beach hideaways.