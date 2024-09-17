You'll Never Be Far From A Clear Water Beach In This Wildly Underrated Italian Region

Italy isn't exactly the hardest sell for anyone with dreams of visiting Europe, and for good reason. The country boasts more than 1,800 miles of beaches, has a world-famous culinary scene, and is home to a rich history that Hollywood seemingly can't stop making movies about. But apart from determining when the best time to vacation in Italy is, you need to figure out where exactly you're going.

Advertisement

That's easier said than done, but if you're looking for a calmer, beach-studded locale with laid-back vibes and some of the clearest waters in the Mediterranean, check out the Salento peninsula. Located on the southern tip of Italy's "heel" and looking across the water to Albania and Greece, Salento serves up a seaside dream without the Amalfi coast crowds.

Dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and quaint towns are what's on the menu here; its coastline is dotted with secluded coves, and the region's towns are known for their baroque architecture. The fact that Salento is often overshadowed by more popular Italian destinations only works to your advantage here, and the region's allure lies in its authenticity. So, whether you're seeking a tranquil escape or the chance to soak in a genuine and unpretentious Italian experience, you'll quickly discover why Salento one of Italy's best-kept secrets.

Advertisement