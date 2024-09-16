This Iconic Landmark Is The Worst Place For Pickpockets In All Of France

If you want to avoid having your trip ruined by having to figure out how to replace your passport in time for your flight home, stay alert while you're at any major tourist attractions — especially the Eiffel Tower. Timing your visit to the Eiffel Tower to avoid crowds may help, since long lines for the attraction itself and the bathroom outside are favorite places for thieves to find potential victims — but that may not be enough. There are plenty of fantastic tips to help you avoid getting pickpocketed in Europe, including wearing a money belt, looping twist-ties around zipper pulls so they're harder to open, and using a phone case with a lanyard to make your phone harder to snatch out of your hands.

Advertisement

If at all possible, you should leave your most important items, those that you can't afford to lose, in your hotel room or, better yet, at home. Try not to wear your most expensive watch or carry your designer bag if you can avoid it, since these can make pickpockets more likely to target you, hoping that you have more nice things in your pockets. For those items you absolutely need, like your passport and your credit cards, at least try to make copies so that it's easier to replace them if you do have them stolen. When it comes to items that you want to have on you but are difficult to conceal, like cameras, you may want to get them insured against theft.