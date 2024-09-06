The Best Times To Visit The Eiffel Tower To Avoid Crowds

It's not the controversial "Paris Syndrome" that's ruining vacationers' trips to the Eiffel Tower — it's other tourists. The Eiffel Tower is among the most visited tourist attractions, with nearly 7 million people traveling to the City of Love every year to see it. Considering just how many people want to see France's famous landmark, it's not surprising that it can be packed. For some visitors, waiting in line and fighting the crowds ruins the magic of the moment that they flew around the world to experience. While there's not exactly a quiet time at the Eiffel Tower, you'll generally have a much shorter wait and an easier time making your way through the crowds if you come after 8 p.m. in the middle of the week, especially in the off-season.

Advertisement

If your trip to Paris is already scheduled for a weekend in July when all the schoolchildren in Europe are on vacation and waiting in line to go to the Eiffel Tower's summit, your only hope is rain. While rain and fog might take away from the experience, a lot of other people aren't going to wait in line when the weather is bad, so if you're willing to brace yourself against the storm, you won't have to battle the crowds.