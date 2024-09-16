Experience One Of America's Best Little Italys Brimming With Romance In This Eastern State

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in Manhattan, however, you should visit Little Italy. So the saying goes, more or less. While the whole of New York City is a well-known bastion of Italian culture and cuisine in America, Little Italy remains the most famous way for NYC visitors to experience a bit of Bel Paese.

Advertisement

Like any part of the Big Apple, there are many ways to experience Little Italy. Various tours are available if you enjoy a more guided experience, but you might have a better (and more affordable) time just wandering around at your own pace and sampling the food. On a nice day, exploring Little Italy can be a beautiful and budget-friendly outdoor activity in NYC. While many will tell you that the food is more expensive and less spectacular than you'll find in less tourist-traveled areas (they're not wrong), it's certainly still worth a visit, even if you're just looking to take in the sights. And on the right night, with live music ringing out all around you, it can also be a pretty romantic date spot, even with the crowds.

Advertisement

For locals who have easy access to the neighborhood or those planning a trip, one of the best times of year to visit Little Italy arrives in the late summer. The Feast of San Gennaro is an annual 11-day celebration that begins on September 12, 2024. Keep reading to learn more about the area and how to make the most of your time while visiting.