Experience One Of America's Best Little Italys Brimming With Romance In This Eastern State
When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in Manhattan, however, you should visit Little Italy. So the saying goes, more or less. While the whole of New York City is a well-known bastion of Italian culture and cuisine in America, Little Italy remains the most famous way for NYC visitors to experience a bit of Bel Paese.
Like any part of the Big Apple, there are many ways to experience Little Italy. Various tours are available if you enjoy a more guided experience, but you might have a better (and more affordable) time just wandering around at your own pace and sampling the food. On a nice day, exploring Little Italy can be a beautiful and budget-friendly outdoor activity in NYC. While many will tell you that the food is more expensive and less spectacular than you'll find in less tourist-traveled areas (they're not wrong), it's certainly still worth a visit, even if you're just looking to take in the sights. And on the right night, with live music ringing out all around you, it can also be a pretty romantic date spot, even with the crowds.
For locals who have easy access to the neighborhood or those planning a trip, one of the best times of year to visit Little Italy arrives in the late summer. The Feast of San Gennaro is an annual 11-day celebration that begins on September 12, 2024. Keep reading to learn more about the area and how to make the most of your time while visiting.
What to know before visiting Little Italy
As the name would imply, Little Italy really isn't that big. Its handful of blocks are concentrated around Mulberry Street on the southern end of Manhattan, stretching from Canal Street to Broome Street. The area frequently blocks off traffic for weekends and events so that the numerous restaurants and bars can expand into the street. While this makes for a beautiful, even romantic walk, if you visit in the evening, you should be prepared for every host to boisterously attempt to persuade you to stop and have a bite or a glass of wine at their establishment. For many couples, of course, that's part of the charm.
Visit at a peak time of day, and you're bound to hear some street musicians or someone belting out Frank Sinatra tunes. This is when the area is at its most romantic — wandering the brightly lit streets of Little Italy holding your significant other's hand, surrounded by love songs and delicious smells. Most eateries have open-air seating for the more pleasant months, which is perfect spot to get your "Lady and the Tramp" moment while experiencing a gorgeous New York night. While going all-out in such a heavily-touristed area can be pricey, more frugal visitors can fully soak up the local flavor by stopping for a quick drink or dessert and still have a romantic time.
As mentioned above, Little Italy is particularly famous for the Feast of San Gennaro, a festival of sorts held in honor of the patron saint of Naples. The event takes place every September, running from the 12th to the 22nd in 2024, with open streets, parades, music, and tons of Italian street food. Like any New York spot where you're likely to spot celebrities or hit huge crowds of tourists, it can be a bit chaotic, but it's absolutely still worth taking in if you get a chance.
How to plan your visit to Little Italy
One of the best parts about Little Italy is that while it isn't necessarily big enough to warrant a whole day, it's conveniently located near several other prominent New York attractions. Chinatown is just south of the neighborhood, making it an easy double-feature for visiting couples who don't know how to navigate the New York subway system. Getting dinner in Chinatown and then wandering to Little Italy for a romantic nightcap can be a great way to see two of the city's most historic neighborhoods in one night, and the cross-culture exposure is a big part of what NYC is all about in the first place.
For a fuller day, take the subway or a car to the Brooklyn side of the East River and walk the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan. This trek is famous for a reason, as it gives you striking views of landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the Chrysler Building. The bridge deposits you just south of Chinatown, where you can take in the iconic architecture of some of the city's municipal buildings. City Hall Park, Thurgood Marshall Courthouse, and the New York County Supreme Court are all worth seeing, and you'll pass by them all on the walk north to Little Italy.
The neighborhood has become a definitive tourist trap over the years, but it's still much more pleasant to visit than Times Square. And, while the best Italian food in the city may be more elusive, wandering through Little Italy remains a fun way to spend an afternoon in New York — or a romantic evening.