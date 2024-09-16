Learn How To Surf At This Stunning Honolulu Hotel With Views Of A World-Class Beach
Oahu is home to some of the most incredible surfing in the world — from the famous and beautiful North Shore to the renowned Waikiki beaches, there's a perfect wave for every surfer. If you're looking to learn how to surf, there's no place better than the sport's birthplace, Hawaii, specifically Waikiki, where the water is warm and the waves are consistent and not too big. If learning to surf (or perfecting your surf skills) is at the top of your list of Oahu vacation activities, then you should pick a hotel that makes it easy — The Twin Fin. Their motto is "Check In, Paddle Out," and they take it seriously, as visitors who attend their surf school discover.
The Twin Fin is home to the Jamie O'Brien School of Surf. O'Brien is a professional surfer who started surfing at the age of three on Oahu's North Shore. Through his surf schools, he wants to give people access to surfing and help them fall in love with the sport. The school offers group and private lessons, led by surfing experts, and they're all about getting newbies out on the water.
Jamie O'Brien School of Surf is all about having fun on the waves
The Twin Fin hotel and the Jamie O'Brien School of Surf are a short walk away from the beach, where you'll be able to get out on the waves. You'll get a quick but thorough lesson on land for how to get up on your board and what to expect, and then you'll walk your longboard down to the beach and paddle out into the Pacific Ocean. The guides track the wave conditions so they can take you to the best spot to make learning to surf as easy, as safe, and as fun as they possibly can. What's also great is that you're learning to surf at Publics, a popular area for local surfers. It's less crowded than some of Waikiki's other beaches, so it may help dissipate any worries you might have about running into other surfers or competing for waves.
The instructors will literally give you a hand catching waves — they tell you when to start paddling to get your wave, and then they'll give you a little shove to help you on your way. Even if you don't stand up or don't have perfect form, you get to experience the exhilaration that comes with riding a wave, and you're likely to get hooked.
The Twin Fin offers rooms with a view and a range of activities
The Twin Fin hotel offers packages that bundle a room stay with a lesson with the Jamie O'Brien School of Surf, including a daily surfboard rental and reef-safe sunscreen. This makes it even easier to practice your newfound skills. You can choose from 645 different rooms with views of Diamond Head or of the ocean. Many of them have their own private lanai (patio), and if you're traveling in a group, they've got suites and connecting room options so everyone can have their own space.
This family-friendly hotel is located near one of the oldest public parks in Honolulu and gives you easy access to the rest of Waikiki. But you don't have to leave the hotel to have a good time. There's a pool with reservable cabanas, plus a tiki bar. Breakfast is served in the Coconut Club on the 21st floor, with stunning views that look out over the water.
It makes sense that a hotel that is all about getting people out to enjoy the water has partnered with Parley for the Oceans, a non-profit dedicated to helping protect the ocean. There's a massive wave sculpture near the hotel's entrance, which is made out of trash pulled from the ocean, and at their weekly Parley Interactive Classroom sessions next to the pool, kids (and kids at heart) can make their own art out of reclaimed beach waste. While surfing is a major draw for many visitors, other fun activities on-site include hula lessons, beach yoga, ukulele classes, lei-making, and stargazing.