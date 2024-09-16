Learn How To Surf At This Stunning Honolulu Hotel With Views Of A World-Class Beach

Oahu is home to some of the most incredible surfing in the world — from the famous and beautiful North Shore to the renowned Waikiki beaches, there's a perfect wave for every surfer. If you're looking to learn how to surf, there's no place better than the sport's birthplace, Hawaii, specifically Waikiki, where the water is warm and the waves are consistent and not too big. If learning to surf (or perfecting your surf skills) is at the top of your list of Oahu vacation activities, then you should pick a hotel that makes it easy — The Twin Fin. Their motto is "Check In, Paddle Out," and they take it seriously, as visitors who attend their surf school discover.

The Twin Fin is home to the Jamie O'Brien School of Surf. O'Brien is a professional surfer who started surfing at the age of three on Oahu's North Shore. Through his surf schools, he wants to give people access to surfing and help them fall in love with the sport. The school offers group and private lessons, led by surfing experts, and they're all about getting newbies out on the water.