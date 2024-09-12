Rick Steves Says Europe's Most Scenic Train Rides Are All In This One Country
Ever since Europe first became criss-crossed with rail lines in the late 19th century, the continent has been a dream destination for train-lovers happy to take their places in a rail carriage and enjoy all the diverse landscapes such routes have to offer. Indeed, Europe's rail networks are so vast and intricate that inter-railing — the practice of hopping on and off trains to visit as many European destinations as possible — is a traditional rite of passage for many European and non-European teenagers and young adults. It's an experience made even better when visiting European countries with free public transport.
But while potential inter-railers may tangle themselves in knots trying to put together intricate routes that give them the most bang for their buck in terms of seeing the sights, for those looking for the finest landscapes Europe has to offer travel expert Rick Steves is adamant that Switzerland alone contains all you need to know in terms of breathtaking train travel.
Europe's three most scenic train rides are all in Switzerland
At the top of Rick Steves' list of the most scenic train journeys in Europe is the GoldenPass, operated by the Swiss rail network MOB. The route begins in the Montreux Riviera in the west of the country, on the coast of Lake Geneva, and passes through the gorgeous Pays-d'Enhaut valleys dotted with charming small hamlets and villages before arriving in the mountainous Bernese Oberland (Bernese Highlands, pictured).
In second place, Steves places the stunning Bernina Express, which traverses a UNESCO World Heritage Site on some of the highest and steepest railway tracks in the world. Billed as taking travelers "from glaciers to palms," the route runs from the heights of the Swiss mountains in the city of Chur through countless tunnels and eye-popping sights, such as the Landwasser Viaduct and the Palü Glacier, before crossing the border into Italy and dropping passengers at the beautiful city of Tirano. Steve's third pick, the Glacier Express, travels from St. Moritz and Davos in the east to Zermatt in the west. Offering panoramic views of the Swiss cantons, the journey reaches its crescendo under the shadow of the Matterhorn.
Each of these journeys is a luxurious and efficient way to take in the landscape of this unique country, and in general, can be accomplished in a day. The Glacier Express, for example, lasts around 8 hours.
Rick Steves' other tips for Switzerland
But even the most avid train lovers are unlikely to spend their entire visits to Switzerland in a carriage. Luckily, Rick Steves has plenty of tips for would-be travelers looking to make the most of one of Europe's most mountainous countries, especially when it comes to choosing the best city destinations to round out your trip.
Always looking to offer his readers an alternate take on travel destinations, Steves advises travelers to look elsewhere than Geneva, which he considers overrated. Instead, he recommends Bern (pictured) and Luzern, which feature in his 5- and 7-day itineraries. He states that visiting the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland — served by the GoldenPass train route — is Switzerland's must-see destination.
For Steves, no visit to this area of Europe would be complete without hiking the Tour du Mont Blanc, where he says he fell in love with hiking. The route, which is mainly in the French Alps, passes through France, Italy, and Switzerland.