Rick Steves Says Europe's Most Scenic Train Rides Are All In This One Country

At the top of Rick Steves' list of the most scenic train journeys in Europe is the GoldenPass, operated by the Swiss rail network MOB. The route begins in the Montreux Riviera in the west of the country, on the coast of Lake Geneva, and passes through the gorgeous Pays-d'Enhaut valleys dotted with charming small hamlets and villages before arriving in the mountainous Bernese Oberland (Bernese Highlands, pictured).

In second place, Steves places the stunning Bernina Express, which traverses a UNESCO World Heritage Site on some of the highest and steepest railway tracks in the world. Billed as taking travelers "from glaciers to palms," the route runs from the heights of the Swiss mountains in the city of Chur through countless tunnels and eye-popping sights, such as the Landwasser Viaduct and the Palü Glacier, before crossing the border into Italy and dropping passengers at the beautiful city of Tirano. Steve's third pick, the Glacier Express, travels from St. Moritz and Davos in the east to Zermatt in the west. Offering panoramic views of the Swiss cantons, the journey reaches its crescendo under the shadow of the Matterhorn.

Each of these journeys is a luxurious and efficient way to take in the landscape of this unique country, and in general, can be accomplished in a day. The Glacier Express, for example, lasts around 8 hours.