Skip The Yosemite Valley Crowds But Not The Stunning Views On This Underrated Scenic Route

The Yosemite Valley's postcard views are indescribably more powerful when you see them in person. But sometimes it's hard to feel the majesty when you're jostling among crowds on popular (if treacherous) hikes like the Mist Trail or if you're trying to peer through a forest of selfie sticks to spot climbers on iconic El Capitan. So go see the Valley, by all means — its vistas will be burned into your memory banks for the rest of your life — but when it comes time to hike, explore, and relax, the Tioga Road through Yosemite's remote high country beckons. To learn where to go and what to see in this under-the-radar wonderland, Islands spoke exclusively to veteran Yosemite adventurer Felicia Leo Kemp, co-author of "Moon Northern California Hiking."

"The average first-time visitor to Yosemite will likely never leave the valley, and if they do, it's typically to go to Glacier Point," Kemp says. "On Tioga Road, you get the vast beauty of the park, including some lesser-seen viewpoints of famous landmarks like Half Dome. The trails are less populated by visitors, and only being open seasonally makes it a much more intimate experience."

To get here, you'll head north from the park's western entrance (remember to reserve an entry time) and climb up, up, and away on Highway 120. Traversing the Yosemite high country West to East, this 46-mile scenic byway that's open roughly June through mid-November (it closes with the first big snowfall) will take you from the Valley to the highest pass in the Sierra, passing through the very heart of Yosemite National Park.

