Explore The Oldest Forest In America In This Unlikely Destination

As a born and raised New Yorker, when I would wander around the world and meet fellow travelers or locals, I simply said that I was from New York when asked about my origins. Immediately, they'd assume I lived in the famous, densely populated city packed with soaring skyscrapers, bustling dining and nightlife scenes, and daily celebrity sightings. While in this instance they were correct, The Empire State reaches far beyond Manhattan and its popular urban surroundings.

Advertisement

To city dwellers, taking a trip 'upstate' often means heading north or northwest of the city (but what constitutes upstate is a perpetual hotly debated topic). The verdant, mountainous terrain of upstate is home to most of New York's 184 state parks. New York also boasts 800,000 acres of lush state forests. To put it in perspective, forests cover 61% — 18.6 million acres — of the state. Within that hefty woodland statistic lies a superlative gem: a fossil forest in Cairo, the oldest forest in America. Cairo, which coincidentally now holds historical importance like the Egyptian city of the same name, is just 2.5 hours north of Manhattan, situated in the eastern foothills of the Catskill Mountains.

Advertisement