Explore The Oldest Forest In America In This Unlikely Destination
As a born and raised New Yorker, when I would wander around the world and meet fellow travelers or locals, I simply said that I was from New York when asked about my origins. Immediately, they'd assume I lived in the famous, densely populated city packed with soaring skyscrapers, bustling dining and nightlife scenes, and daily celebrity sightings. While in this instance they were correct, The Empire State reaches far beyond Manhattan and its popular urban surroundings.
To city dwellers, taking a trip 'upstate' often means heading north or northwest of the city (but what constitutes upstate is a perpetual hotly debated topic). The verdant, mountainous terrain of upstate is home to most of New York's 184 state parks. New York also boasts 800,000 acres of lush state forests. To put it in perspective, forests cover 61% — 18.6 million acres — of the state. Within that hefty woodland statistic lies a superlative gem: a fossil forest in Cairo, the oldest forest in America. Cairo, which coincidentally now holds historical importance like the Egyptian city of the same name, is just 2.5 hours north of Manhattan, situated in the eastern foothills of the Catskill Mountains.
Cairo's fossil forest — it's kind of a big deal
Perhaps unexpectedly, upstate New York is no stranger to petrified forests — Gilboa Fossil Forest was discovered nearly a century ago and previously held the title of the oldest in the world, with specimens dating back around 382 million years to the Devonian Period. But it wasn't until 2009 when a paleobotanist, a scientist who studies ancient plants, and his team noticed something unusual in a rock quarry in Cairo, NY. They discovered roots dating back to a large, ancient tree which helped them date this location to some 385 million years old. The roots of these trees signified a shift in Earth's climate history, as they helped pull carbon dioxide out of the air and store it, creating the atmosphere that exists today.
Since the fossil forest in Cairo is of significant scientific importance, it's unfortunately no longer open to the public. The site has received funding for preservation and is an initial step toward building a future educational site. But all hope isn't lost — you can still get your fill of Devonian fossils at the Gilboa Fossil Museum, 40 minutes west of Cairo. It's open every weekend from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, from 12 to 4 p.m.
From ancient fossils to modern-day cities
While the Hudson Valley is currently grabbing headlines for its primitive discoveries, there's so much to experience nearby, from elevated shops to bars, restaurants, and museums. Only 20 minutes east of Cairo you'll find Hudson, a revered upstate town known for its lengthy main street, Warren Street, chock full of shops, bars, and restaurants. Grab a coffee at Hudson Roastery at the top of Warren Street and wander in and out of stores along the way. Later in the day, pop into The Maker Hotel for an elevated cocktail and end with some Tuscan fare at Feast and Floret.
Heading south, the original capital of New York, Kingston, is only 40 minutes away. Kingston's social scene rivals that of Hudson. Kingston Bread + Kitchen should be on your list for morning pastries and bread or artisanal afternoon sandwiches. Rough Draft Bar & Books is a cozy bookshop and bar in the town's historic four corners, where the four stone houses on each corner were built before the Revolutionary War. Kick back at Kingston Standard Brewing Co. with sourdough Neapolitan pizzas, oysters, and fresh, funky brews.
Want to tour the state's current capital and oldest city? Albany is just about 45 minutes due north. Those interested in learning about the state's storied history can visit the New York Museum, open Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.