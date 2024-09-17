Experience A Slice Of Italy Without The Crowds And Cost At This Tourist-Friendly Town In Mexico
For many, a trip to Mexico is synonymous with a relaxing beach vacation, swaying palm trees, and drinking salt-crusted margaritas while watching the sunset over the ocean. But if you are looking for something a little more cultural (and a little more European), there's no need to take a plane across the Atlantic. Located in central Mexico, Guanajuato is a gorgeous slice of Italian-style beauty just a couple of hours' flight from California, Texas, or Florida. This tourist-friendly Mexican town is not just equal to more famous spots in Italy in architectural charm but also in culture, with a stunning tradition of art and music showcased throughout the year in festivals and events.
Tucked away in a deep valley amidst the mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Guanajuato's houses plunge down steep hillsides and cluster together around picturesque Italianate plazas. Guanajuato's streets are constrained by the deep ravines and soaring peaks that define the city, giving it a European flavor that is so unlike the regular, grid-like design of many Mexican towns. It is a city filled with tiny alleyways, exquisite colonial architecture, and a series of underground tunnels that keep the historic center free of cars and should be the envy of modern town planners everywhere.
Mines, mummies, and museums
Guanajuato was founded by the Spanish in 1554 when huge gold deposits were discovered in the surrounding mountains. The mines remain one of its most interesting attractions, and a guided tour of La Valenciana (just outside the city limits) is a fascinating experience. This mine was once responsible for more than half of the world's silver production, and exploring the vast underground complex is exciting and unnerving in equal parts.
Another must-see in Guanajuato is its Museo de las Momias (Mummy Museum), a macabre exhibition of the mysterious naturally mummified bodies discovered in one of the city's cemeteries. A visit to this bizarre institution is quirky and fascinating, although not for the faint-hearted. After his visit, the author Ray Bradbury said, "the experience so wounded and terrified me, I could hardly wait to flee Mexico!"
Guanajuato is full of wonderful cultural institutions, so if the undead are not your thing, there are plenty of other things to sink your teeth into. The Neoclassical grandeur of the University of Guanajuato is a highlight in a city filled with gorgeous architecture echoing European flair. Whether you join the lively groups of students congregating on the vast main staircase or explore the impressive collections of the Museo de Historia Natural Alfredo Dugès, it's a great experience. For art lovers, the Museo del Pueblo de Guanajuato and the Diego Rivera Museum give you a chance to see the incredible artistic output of the city, including many of Rivera's less well-known pieces.
A cultural paradise in the heart of Mexico
The real joy of Guanajuato is found in its callejones, its maze of tiny, ancient streets and alleyways. Some have fanciful, poetic names with folk tales attached, like the Callejón del Beso (Kiss Alley), while others are too small to be described. You could spend hours wandering the cobbled stones of these brightly-colored streets, but the best way to get to see them and get to grips with the life of the city at the same time is by taking part in a callejoneada. Somewhere between a walking tour, a musical performance, and a chaotic street party, a callejoneada takes you on a thrilling ride through the history, music, and culture of Guanajuato. Led by local students and accompanied by a group of ad hoc musicians, you won't find a guided tour like it anywhere else in the world.
The artistic and cultural life of the city finds its ultimate expression once a year in the Festival Internacional Cervantino, an explosion of music, art, culture, and performance that takes over the entire city and is more than a mere festival. Named after Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra (the author of Don Quixote), the Cervantino crams the city's streets, doorways, museums, restaurants, and venues with musicians, artists, and performers from all over Mexico and around the world. It is a showcase of incredible cultural talent and inspiration and is the perfect demonstration of the unique charm of this exquisite Mexican city.