Experience A Slice Of Italy Without The Crowds And Cost At This Tourist-Friendly Town In Mexico

Guanajuato was founded by the Spanish in 1554 when huge gold deposits were discovered in the surrounding mountains. The mines remain one of its most interesting attractions, and a guided tour of La Valenciana (just outside the city limits) is a fascinating experience. This mine was once responsible for more than half of the world's silver production, and exploring the vast underground complex is exciting and unnerving in equal parts.

Advertisement

Another must-see in Guanajuato is its Museo de las Momias (Mummy Museum), a macabre exhibition of the mysterious naturally mummified bodies discovered in one of the city's cemeteries. A visit to this bizarre institution is quirky and fascinating, although not for the faint-hearted. After his visit, the author Ray Bradbury said, "the experience so wounded and terrified me, I could hardly wait to flee Mexico!"

Guanajuato is full of wonderful cultural institutions, so if the undead are not your thing, there are plenty of other things to sink your teeth into. The Neoclassical grandeur of the University of Guanajuato is a highlight in a city filled with gorgeous architecture echoing European flair. Whether you join the lively groups of students congregating on the vast main staircase or explore the impressive collections of the Museo de Historia Natural Alfredo Dugès, it's a great experience. For art lovers, the Museo del Pueblo de Guanajuato and the Diego Rivera Museum give you a chance to see the incredible artistic output of the city, including many of Rivera's less well-known pieces.

Advertisement