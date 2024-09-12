A Hilton Head Destination Earned The Title As One Of America's Best Family-Friendly Beaches

If you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway with the family, one of the best places in the southern U.S. is Hilton Head Island. Tucked at the bottom corner of South Carolina, not far from Savannah's beautiful Skidaway Island State Park, Hilton Head is a nature-lover's paradise.

Although beach towns are abundant in the south (particularly in Florida, where stunning beaches are seemingly around every corner), this place is unique. First, it doesn't resemble a "tourist" town. Instead, the vibe of Hilton Head is very laid-back and relaxed. There are no towering resort buildings, no throngs of tourists in a packed plaza, and nary a cheap buffet in sight.

Instead, Hilton Head Island offers something much more appealing: A quiet, gorgeous, family-friendly beach that everyone can enjoy, from infants to grandparents. Coligny Beach isn't the only white sand spot on the island, but it's certainly the most popular, and the best option for families coming to Hilton Head for vacation.

