A Hilton Head Destination Earned The Title As One Of America's Best Family-Friendly Beaches
If you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway with the family, one of the best places in the southern U.S. is Hilton Head Island. Tucked at the bottom corner of South Carolina, not far from Savannah's beautiful Skidaway Island State Park, Hilton Head is a nature-lover's paradise.
Although beach towns are abundant in the south (particularly in Florida, where stunning beaches are seemingly around every corner), this place is unique. First, it doesn't resemble a "tourist" town. Instead, the vibe of Hilton Head is very laid-back and relaxed. There are no towering resort buildings, no throngs of tourists in a packed plaza, and nary a cheap buffet in sight.
Instead, Hilton Head Island offers something much more appealing: A quiet, gorgeous, family-friendly beach that everyone can enjoy, from infants to grandparents. Coligny Beach isn't the only white sand spot on the island, but it's certainly the most popular, and the best option for families coming to Hilton Head for vacation.
Why is Coligny Beach so family-friendly?
There are several compelling reasons why Coligny Beach is such a family-friendly destination. Whether you're visiting for the day, weekend, or a full week, you'll appreciate Coligny's variety of accommodations and amenities.
First, the water here is calm. It's rare for the surf to be dangerous unless a hurricane is barreling through the area (in which case, you'll want to avoid the beach anyway). Little kids and elderly relatives can all enjoy the ocean without getting bounced around too much. The waves are relatively small and consistent, ensuring your beach vacation doesn't take a negative turn when you least expect it, unlike at some other beaches in the south.
Second, the beach offers various facilities where little ones can get changed (including diapers). Showers and stalls are abundant and clean, helping you and your family avoid bringing too much of the beach back home once you're ready to leave. Finally, while Coligny Beach is the most popular option on Hilton Head, it never feels too crowded. Yes, the area closest to Coligny Plaza can attract the most people, but you can always walk a short way down the sand and find a quiet spot for yourself.
What else to do as a family in and around Coligny Beach
Although the surf and sand are the primary reasons to visit Coligny, the area surrounding the beach is also very family-friendly. Since parking is free, you can take advantage and explore more of the shops and restaurants within walking distance. However, thanks to the Breeze Trolley Service, you can venture to other parts of Hilton Head without a car (and the trolley is free).
The Sandbox Children's Museum is a short distance from Coligny Plaza, and this establishment is open Monday through Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, then 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. On Sundays, the Sandbox is open from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Admission is $12 for adults and children, although infants (up to one year old) are free. The interactive exhibits are fun for all ages, and they allow younger guests to play in a variety of settings and let their imaginations run wild.
If you want some free entertainment, Lowcountry Celebration Park is practically next door. This park features one of the best playgrounds in the area, complete with a massive pirate ship where kids can run and explore. There are even water features so your children can get their feet wet without having to go back to the ocean. Once you all get hungry, you can go to the Sandbar across the street for some delicious nachos, tacos, and snacks.