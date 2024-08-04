Savannah, Georgia's Best Secret Vacation Spot For Outdoor Lovers Is This Island State Park

Waking up in a maritime forest, the sun rising over the salt marshes with the sound of birdsong all around you: This is Skidaway Island State Park. Less than half an hour away from bustling Savannah, Georgia, this park offers a secluded escape into nature. The most popular way to explore this park is the easy Sandpiper Trail Loop, which you can do along with the Avian Loop (pictured) to get a good look out at the water and the swaying reeds. These sandy trails and little wooden bridges make for an easy stroll, so there may be other visitors there, but if you come early enough in the morning, you might just have the whole trail to yourself.

This is one of Georgia's best state parks, which are different from national parks, but no less beautiful. They also present all the same opportunities for having fun in nature. While the most popular activities are probably camping in the forest, wandering around the park trails, and spotting exciting birds from woodpeckers to bald eagles, there are plenty of other adventures on Skidaway Island, too. This includes great picnic spots where you can enjoy locally sourced snacks from the gift shop, a geocache hidden in the park so the entire family can enjoy a GPS scavenger hunt, and an exciting nature center featuring the skeleton of a giant ground sloth that made its home in the ancient land that would someday be called Georgia.

