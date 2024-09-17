America's Oldest Restaurant Still In Operation Is A Legendary East Coast Destination

Newport, Rhode Island is a picturesque East Coast city featuring an array of historically significant landmarks. This includes The Breakers, a mansion built for the esteemed Vanderbilt family, and Fort Adams State Park, a former military site, both dating back to the 19th century. However, Newport also has the honor of being home to the oldest restaurant in the country: The White Horse Tavern. The distinct vibrantly hued structure has been in operation since 1673, also making it one of the oldest restaurants in the world.

In fact, at over 350 years old, the White Horse Tavern is older than the United States, which was not officially established until 1776. Even more impressive? According to its website, the White Horse Tavern was first used as a private home and dates back to 1652. In the centuries since its establishment as an eatery, the White Horse Tavern has had a storied history. For instance, in the early 1700s, it was owned by a pirate, William Mayes. It also once housed British soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

The White Horse Tavern fell on hard times in the first half of the 20th century but ultimately bounced back. In 1972, it became part of the National Register of Historic Places. Needless to say, having a meal at the White Horse Tavern is undoubtedly one way to make the most out of your Newport getaway.

