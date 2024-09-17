America's Oldest Restaurant Still In Operation Is A Legendary East Coast Destination
Newport, Rhode Island is a picturesque East Coast city featuring an array of historically significant landmarks. This includes The Breakers, a mansion built for the esteemed Vanderbilt family, and Fort Adams State Park, a former military site, both dating back to the 19th century. However, Newport also has the honor of being home to the oldest restaurant in the country: The White Horse Tavern. The distinct vibrantly hued structure has been in operation since 1673, also making it one of the oldest restaurants in the world.
In fact, at over 350 years old, the White Horse Tavern is older than the United States, which was not officially established until 1776. Even more impressive? According to its website, the White Horse Tavern was first used as a private home and dates back to 1652. In the centuries since its establishment as an eatery, the White Horse Tavern has had a storied history. For instance, in the early 1700s, it was owned by a pirate, William Mayes. It also once housed British soldiers during the Revolutionary War.
The White Horse Tavern fell on hard times in the first half of the 20th century but ultimately bounced back. In 1972, it became part of the National Register of Historic Places. Needless to say, having a meal at the White Horse Tavern is undoubtedly one way to make the most out of your Newport getaway.
What's on the menu at the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island
Patrons at the White Horse Tavern can expect an ambiance (some of the interior can be seen in the TikTok above) that will briefly transport them to the past. But although the star of the show may be the historic building, the food is just as impressive. At the time of this writing, the White Horse Tavern is listed as one of the top 10 restaurants in Newport, Rhode Island, on Tripadvisor. In addition, the eatery received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2023. As might be expected, the White Horse Tavern has a delectable menu.
For their starter, diners can indulge in clam chowder, lobster bisque, a Caesar salad, a charcuterie board, and even a duck scotch egg, amongst other things. As for their main entree, prices start at $34 and at the time of this publication, there's beef Wellington, lobster ravioli, steak frites, beef bourguignon, pan-roasted Statler chicken breast, and more. "I would describe the food as farm-to-table, with an emphasis on New England specialties and seasonal products/produce. All the dishes were great: my lobster bisque was outstanding," states one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Furthermore, the White Horse Tavern offers oysters and other seafood delights. Impressively, the eatery received the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator in 2023 and 2024. Thus, they are sure to have the perfect glass to pair with a diner's meal of choice. However, if preferred, cocktails and beer are also served. Of course, diner's should make room for dessert which includes everything from seasonal bread pudding to sorbet.
Know before you go to the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern in Newport is open daily for dinner. Note that the establishment is only about an hour away from Providence, Rhode Island's capital and a pretty city that is a dream come true for art lovers. As mentioned above, the White Horse Tavern provides a fine dining experience and as such, diners are asked to wear business casual attire. Moreover, they are advised to make reservations weeks in advance prior to their visit.
This can be done on OpenTable. Keep in mind that prospective patrons are asked for a credit card: the eatery is known to charge for cancellations. In the case that the party consists of more than four individuals, they do ask for diners to make their reservations via phone call. Overall, it's clear that the White Horse Tavern is an ideal spot for both history fans and foodies. However, it also attracts paranormal enthusiasts. The White Horse Tavern is said to be haunted and many Tripadvisor reviewers lament that they did not have a paranormal experience during their visit.
If you're a fan of historic eateries and enjoyed this story, make sure to read about the oldest pastry shop in Paris that also happens to be one of the most delicious.