The Charming Barcelona Neighborhood With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing In Spain
The last thing you want to worry about when traveling is being pickpocketed. Nothing ruins a good vacation like having your valuables stolen from right under your nose. Not only does it feel like a serious violation, but it's a huge hassle to deal with. Unfortunately, pickpocketing happens in some of the most touristy areas, including one of the most charming neighborhoods in Barcelona.
The neighborhood in question? Las Ramblas. A study performed by Quotezone filtered through visitor reviews to determine the incidence of pickpocketing across Europe's top tourist destinations. As a country, Spain ranked third for pickpocketing mentions, with 111 occurrences for every million British visitors. Unfortunately, the cute and vibrant area of Las Ramblas is frequently singled out as a hot zone for such activity.
Sadly, it's not all that surprising. Las Ramblas is a famous street lined with everything that attracts tourists, from legendary shopping and local cuisine to outdoor cafes and street entertainment. Ultimately, this long boulevard is a pedestrian playground extending from the center all the way to the seaside. But a busy street crowded with tourists naturally attracts pickpockets who are just waiting for the right opportunity. So, should you completely avoid Las Ramblas when in Barcelona? Absolutely not! You just need to take the right precautions to keep your belongings safe.
How to avoid pickpockets on Las Ramblas
The first thing to consider is how to carry your belongings while walking around. The choice of bags is crucial. We don't recommend traveling with a backpack since you can't see what's happening behind you. We also discourage you from carrying items in your back pocket or purses that don't zip shut. A crowded section of a street, a quick brushing by, and whoosh ... a pickpocket could ever-so-gently retrieve that wallet or phone.
Rick Steves provides expert tips to avoid theft, including leaving valuables at home and not wearing anything too flashy. You don't want to outright tell thieves, 'I've got money.' However, you'll inevitably need to bring some essentials while walking around, and your best bet is to store these items is a fanny pack. Fanny pack hacks to prevent theft involve wearing the pack across the front of your body and using a zip tie to seal the buckle. Of course, money belts are another option to remain even more discreet.
In the unfortunate event that you are pickpocketed, take action quickly. File a police report so you can claim any insurance money. If the thieves stole identification or bank cards, get them canceled and replaced. Always keep your phone password protected. If it's stolen, lock and erase it and let your service provider know so they can cut off the mobile network. Lastly, try not to let the incident ruin your entire trip or taint your perception of the city. Even the most experienced travelers have been robbed, so you're in good company. All you can do now is cut your losses and do your best to enjoy the rest of your vacation.