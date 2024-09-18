The Charming Barcelona Neighborhood With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing In Spain

The last thing you want to worry about when traveling is being pickpocketed. Nothing ruins a good vacation like having your valuables stolen from right under your nose. Not only does it feel like a serious violation, but it's a huge hassle to deal with. Unfortunately, pickpocketing happens in some of the most touristy areas, including one of the most charming neighborhoods in Barcelona.

The neighborhood in question? Las Ramblas. A study performed by Quotezone filtered through visitor reviews to determine the incidence of pickpocketing across Europe's top tourist destinations. As a country, Spain ranked third for pickpocketing mentions, with 111 occurrences for every million British visitors. Unfortunately, the cute and vibrant area of Las Ramblas is frequently singled out as a hot zone for such activity.

Sadly, it's not all that surprising. Las Ramblas is a famous street lined with everything that attracts tourists, from legendary shopping and local cuisine to outdoor cafes and street entertainment. Ultimately, this long boulevard is a pedestrian playground extending from the center all the way to the seaside. But a busy street crowded with tourists naturally attracts pickpockets who are just waiting for the right opportunity. So, should you completely avoid Las Ramblas when in Barcelona? Absolutely not! You just need to take the right precautions to keep your belongings safe.

