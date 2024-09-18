Witness New York's Captivating Spread Of Fall Foliage Hues From The Water On This Cruise
Ah, leaf peeping — the only time it's socially acceptable to stare at trees for long periods without people wondering if something's wrong with you (we introverts get it). Fall foliage offers die-hard leaf lovers a chance to see dazzling reds, golds, and oranges all in one cozy fleeting moment of sweater weather before winter takes over. Instead of hitting the hiking trail with the rest of the crowds or crunching leaf by leaf in a traffic jam, why not see it from a whole new angle without elbowing the people around you?
Seastreak Ferries offers an amazing way to see New York's fall colors — that is, from the water instead of trekking on foot. This comfy cruise sets off from both New Jersey and New York City piers with different routes to choose from. Picture cruising up the Hudson River surrounded on all sides by rolling hills covered in the best colors of the autumn season. From the boat's deck, you'll get panoramic views of the autumn scenery, all while enjoying the peace and quiet away from the usual fall foliage-gawking crowds. Plus, who doesn't love snuggling up in a cardigan for a scenic boat ride in perfectly chilly fall weather?
Seastreak offers four different fall foliage cruises, each designed to highlight the best of New York's autumn landscape. You can choose excursions and cruise features depending on your style, the length of time you want to spend peeping those leaves, and any extras you might be interested in.
Tips for planning your Seastreak fall foliage cruise in New York
The Fall Foliage Cruise to Cold Spring ($139) is a full-day experience departing from Manhattan or Highlands, New Jersey, that goes as far north as West Point. You'll scope the sights along New York Harbor, Sandy Hook Bay, the Palisades, and more. You can chow down on a full buffet, and there's also a full-service cash bar. Peep the leaves from an open-air top deck or climate-controlled indoor seating.
The Fall Foliage Cruise to Bear Mountain ($60 to $75) is a longer trip to Bear Mountain State Park, where you can stretch your legs, hike the trails, or enjoy a picnic. You'll have five hours to explore, returning to the catamaran in the afternoon just in time to catch the fall foliage at sunset on the way back. Be sure to wear comfy shoes and grab a meal in town if you're hungry (the Bear Mountain Inn comes highly recommended). Seastreak also offers the Fall Foliage Cruise to Milton ($129 to $189), which comes with your pick of excursions, such as apple picking, a vineyard tour, or sightseeing. Finally, the Fall Foliage Brunch Cruise ($139) serves a scrumptious brunch buffet with a full bar.
Remember that these cruises may fill up quickly, so booking in advance is a good idea. Dress warmly, as the autumn air can be crisp on the open water, and be sure to bring a camera to capture the unforgettable sights. The prices we've listed here are for adults; children's tickets are discounted for some cruises. For more leaf peeping ideas, check out our roundups of national parks that are most awe-inspiring in the fall and the best islands for a fall getaway. And if you want to see the leaves without forking over the money for a cruise, consider these budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City.