Witness New York's Captivating Spread Of Fall Foliage Hues From The Water On This Cruise

Ah, leaf peeping — the only time it's socially acceptable to stare at trees for long periods without people wondering if something's wrong with you (we introverts get it). Fall foliage offers die-hard leaf lovers a chance to see dazzling reds, golds, and oranges all in one cozy fleeting moment of sweater weather before winter takes over. Instead of hitting the hiking trail with the rest of the crowds or crunching leaf by leaf in a traffic jam, why not see it from a whole new angle without elbowing the people around you?

Seastreak Ferries offers an amazing way to see New York's fall colors — that is, from the water instead of trekking on foot. This comfy cruise sets off from both New Jersey and New York City piers with different routes to choose from. Picture cruising up the Hudson River surrounded on all sides by rolling hills covered in the best colors of the autumn season. From the boat's deck, you'll get panoramic views of the autumn scenery, all while enjoying the peace and quiet away from the usual fall foliage-gawking crowds. Plus, who doesn't love snuggling up in a cardigan for a scenic boat ride in perfectly chilly fall weather?

Seastreak offers four different fall foliage cruises, each designed to highlight the best of New York's autumn landscape. You can choose excursions and cruise features depending on your style, the length of time you want to spend peeping those leaves, and any extras you might be interested in.

