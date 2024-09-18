Ohio's Underrated State Park Offers A Unique DIY Tour Of Its Vibrant Fall-Hued Hills

In recent years, Ohio has become the butt of quite a few jokes with people taking to social media to lovingly bash this Midwestern state. However, what you may not know about Ohio is that despite the memes, it actually has a lot to offer especially when it comes to travel. In fact, the Buckeye State contains many underrated destinations like Deer Creek State Park — which is a slice of outdoor paradise – and Cuyahoga National Park which is a great location to check out stunning Midwestern waterfalls and is one of the best national parks in America for viewing fall foliage. But, when it comes to seeing the changing leaves, if you are looking for a unique way to experience autumn in the rolling hills of Ohio, then we recommend heading over to Mohican State Park for a fall foliage tour you can do in your own car.

Located about an hour and 10 minutes north of Columbus, Mohican State Park contains 25 miles of hiking trails and over 1,000 acres of wilderness making it the perfect day trip for nature lovers. Because the forests of Mohican State Park are filled with not only pines but also trees like maples, beech, and sycamores in autumn, the entire forest becomes a stunning array of colorful foliage. While you can hike the trails to take in the crisp autumn air and brilliant fall landscape of Mohican State Park, another way to make sure you see everything the park has to offer is to stop at all the major overlooks and viewing points in the park on your own DIY driving tour.