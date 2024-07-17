This Underrated State Park Is A Little Slice Of Outdoor Paradise In Ohio
Sometimes, you need a getaway to a quiet tropical island, and other times, you just want to find a new hangout in your own neighborhood. If that neighborhood is anywhere near central Ohio, we've got a spot for you to check out. It really shouldn't be under the radar, considering its earned status as a state park, yet Deer Creek State Park is hidden in plain sight. Just 30 minutes from Columbus, an hour from Dayton, and 1.5 hours from Cincinnati, it is accessible from many of Ohio's main arteries. You could even loop a visit into an epic East Coast national park road trip or make a trek up after visiting Cumberland Falls State Resort Park in adjacent Kentucky.
Although it might appear to be an underrated stopover, Deer Creek State Park is a destination all on its own. Open year-round, its vast offerings mean there's something for every type of traveler here. From summer water fun to resort activities, this is a place where the entire family can make memories. It's the perfect choice for a multi-generational vacation, a quick camping trip, or even a romantic weekend. Just pack your bags, and you'll be adding pictures to the album before the kids ask for the next round of s'mores.
Nature at Deer Creek State Park
The park is located amidst the agricultural region of central Ohio, placing it in the center of forests and meadows. With a dynamic landscape that shifts from woodland to meadows and marshland to lakeside, there's a hiking trail for every interest. Ranging from a quick quarter-mile loop to a lengthy 2.5-mile trail that canvasses different types of terrain, you can leisurely stroll or really get the heart pumping. If you'd rather take to the trails on wheels, there's a mountain bike trail on the opposite side of the lake from the hiking trails. During the winter, there are designated snowmobile trails, which can also be used for horseback riding during drier seasons.
The Deer Creek State Park Golf Course provides a dynamic and scenic 18-hole course for those who want to hit the links during their visit, and the creative design is sure to challenge any golfer's best game. Even if you're hitting them straight, the 46 sand traps, 10 ponds, and many trees will keep you on your toes.
In addition to the land activities, the water beckons, with Deer Creek Lake snaking throughout the property. Bring your own flotation devices or rent them from the marina. Here you can explore the water in a boat, kayak, 10- or 16-passenger pontoon, or paddle board. You can swim, go tubing, or drop a line to try your luck at hooking a saugeye, bluegill, bass, crappie, catfish, carp, or bullhead.
Lodgings and luxuries at Deer Creek State Park
While nature provides a playground, the Deer Creek State Park Lodge and Conference Center offers the R&R. Visitors can choose between rooms with balconies in the lodge or their own private cabin. Enjoy cozy rooms as a couple or request adjacent rooms for a group. For a more rustic, connect-with-nature option, there are also more than 200 camping spots at the nearby Deer Creek State Park Campground.
The resort offers all the activities for a memorable time. It has an indoor pool for cool days and an outdoor pool for hot summer visits. Bust out a morning workout at the gym or challenge your family to a match on the basketball or tennis courts. You can even take advantage of an entire baseball field or trek the disc golf course. Back inside, keep the kids (and kids at heart) busy in the game room, with vintage arcade games, air hockey, and ping pong.
At the end of the day, gather around the group fire pit for stories and stargazing. Whatever your vacation looks like, you'll find an oasis of natural offerings combined with resort amenities at Deer Creek State Park.