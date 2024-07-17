This Underrated State Park Is A Little Slice Of Outdoor Paradise In Ohio

The park is located amidst the agricultural region of central Ohio, placing it in the center of forests and meadows. With a dynamic landscape that shifts from woodland to meadows and marshland to lakeside, there's a hiking trail for every interest. Ranging from a quick quarter-mile loop to a lengthy 2.5-mile trail that canvasses different types of terrain, you can leisurely stroll or really get the heart pumping. If you'd rather take to the trails on wheels, there's a mountain bike trail on the opposite side of the lake from the hiking trails. During the winter, there are designated snowmobile trails, which can also be used for horseback riding during drier seasons.

The Deer Creek State Park Golf Course provides a dynamic and scenic 18-hole course for those who want to hit the links during their visit, and the creative design is sure to challenge any golfer's best game. Even if you're hitting them straight, the 46 sand traps, 10 ponds, and many trees will keep you on your toes.

In addition to the land activities, the water beckons, with Deer Creek Lake snaking throughout the property. Bring your own flotation devices or rent them from the marina. Here you can explore the water in a boat, kayak, 10- or 16-passenger pontoon, or paddle board. You can swim, go tubing, or drop a line to try your luck at hooking a saugeye, bluegill, bass, crappie, catfish, carp, or bullhead.

