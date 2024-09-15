Don't Make These Common Mistakes When You Go To Disney World For The First Time

As Disnerds who have had the pure joy of experiencing Walt Disney World across four decades, there's little we love more than seeing someone else enter the mouse house for the first time. Compared to even the largest theme park in the Midwest, Disney Parks are in a class of their own, thanks to the completely immersive level of detail and care that goes into creating the Disney experience.

From gorgeous eats to perfectly executed parades, there's an outstanding experience in every corner, and we're here for the praiseworthy social media posts. We're also happy to share what we've learned in our Disney adventures, especially if it saves you a few bucks or the hassle. Whether you're booking a room at the Grand Floridian Resort or staying offsite at a vacation rental, poking around in the corners of Reddit for Disney veteran advice can save you the trouble of making rookie mistakes that take away from the fun. It also frees you up to focus on the important things, like which famous Epcot cocktails to try first.