With Festivals And Beaches, This South Carolina Island Offers A Quiet Coastal Fall Vacation
South Carolina's Lowcountry is famous for its hallmark beachy, coastal aesthetic, a la Hilton Head, but what you may not realize is that South Carolina is home to several beach paradises similar to Hilton Head but without the crowds. Located just 25 miles outside the bustling tourist area of Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island is one of those Lowcountry havens that, during the fall, transforms into a seasonal getaway filled with fun festivals and activities. Think "Gilmore Girls" but make it southern as the Pawleys Island community comes together to celebrate the cooler weather, the changing of seasons, and the impending holidays.
Pawleys Island is in history and a popular getaway for locals and expert visitors alike seeking less crowded beaches, excellent fishing, and some of the best coastal seafood restaurants. It is an easy spot to envision a quiet coastal fall vacation. With a population of just over 130 people living there year around, what it lacks in residents the small barrier island makes up for in Lowcountry spirit and a friendly, welcoming mentality. It provides an escape, both from the crowds of Myrtle Beach, and also from the stresses of busy life as the island reminds us to slow down and enjoy the breeze through Spanish moss and over the oyster beds.
Pawleys Island activities that'll have you loving fall
Despite its small size and perceived sleepiness – the island is less than four miles long, and the highest posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour — Pawleys Island puts on some fantastic fall events that'll make you eager to cross the causeway and set out on an autumnal vacation. While relaxation should be on your list of island activities, nothing quite marks fall fun times like the Pawleys Island Festival for Music and Art. Every October, the town hosts a roster of musical acts, kicking it all off with a food and wine gala that showcases the area's culinary talents.
But if you're looking for a more relaxed fall-coded activity, don't overlook nearby Brookgreen Gardens' "Nights of a Thousand Candles," a fairy-like dreamscape filled with light. Former plantation grounds-turned-sculpture garden, Brookgreen Gardens is, typically, a sprawling compound of art galleries, outdoor sculpture installations, a wildlife sanctuary, and botanical gardens.
If that's not enough to get you in the fall mood, then all you need to do is partake in any of Pawley Island's outdoor activities to do some leaf peeping on the coast. The area is famous for its saltwater marshes, and a popular activity is to kayak out in them. From the water, you'll be able to see the changing, fall shoreline, and at the same time, you can partake in some of that fishing that Pawleys is famous for. Even just sitting on the beach at the south end of the island or at Litchfield Beach, another pristine, uncrowded alternative to Myrtle Beach, you'll spot some fall foliage and perhaps a migrating swan or two.
The best of Pawleys Island
Pawleys Island has been a seasonal getaway for South Carolinians for centuries, and as such, it's one of the oldest seaside resort towns there is. With that legacy comes so many sites and activities that you don't want to miss regardless of the season.
The Hammock Shops Village is another can't-miss Pawleys Island legend. Home to the "Original Hammock Shop" founded in 1938, today the quaint cluster of boutiques sells everything from beachy wares to wine to locally-made jams. Not too far from the village (though honestly, nothing is far away from each other on this petite island), you'll find some of the best of Pawleys Island's culinary scene. Try out the Chive Blossom and sit in their courtyard under ancient living oak trees to immerse yourself in Lowcountry nature or head north to Murrells Inlet for some marsh side seafood at the Wicked Tuna. And of course, if you're an avid golfer, you can't miss out on the island's many beautiful golf courses.
However you choose to spend your time on Pawleys Island, you truly won't be disappointed. It's a quiet, coastal town that embraces fall for all of its festivities and fun, but also lends itself to a naturally stress-free environment embracing a slower way of life. While the Carolinas as a whole provides some of the best seaside towns that ooze summer charm, there's just something alluring about Pawleys Island and its town love for fall fun and magic.