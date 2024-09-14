With Festivals And Beaches, This South Carolina Island Offers A Quiet Coastal Fall Vacation

Despite its small size and perceived sleepiness – the island is less than four miles long, and the highest posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour — Pawleys Island puts on some fantastic fall events that'll make you eager to cross the causeway and set out on an autumnal vacation. While relaxation should be on your list of island activities, nothing quite marks fall fun times like the Pawleys Island Festival for Music and Art. Every October, the town hosts a roster of musical acts, kicking it all off with a food and wine gala that showcases the area's culinary talents.

But if you're looking for a more relaxed fall-coded activity, don't overlook nearby Brookgreen Gardens' "Nights of a Thousand Candles," a fairy-like dreamscape filled with light. Former plantation grounds-turned-sculpture garden, Brookgreen Gardens is, typically, a sprawling compound of art galleries, outdoor sculpture installations, a wildlife sanctuary, and botanical gardens.

If that's not enough to get you in the fall mood, then all you need to do is partake in any of Pawley Island's outdoor activities to do some leaf peeping on the coast. The area is famous for its saltwater marshes, and a popular activity is to kayak out in them. From the water, you'll be able to see the changing, fall shoreline, and at the same time, you can partake in some of that fishing that Pawleys is famous for. Even just sitting on the beach at the south end of the island or at Litchfield Beach, another pristine, uncrowded alternative to Myrtle Beach, you'll spot some fall foliage and perhaps a migrating swan or two.

