Experience Hikes And Scenery Like Rocky Mountain Without Crowds At A Nearby State Park
Pulling in nearly 5 million tourists every year, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the busiest National Parks in the country and a hotbed of outdoor adventure in the West. The National Park Service has implemented a timed-entry system in recent years, designed to quell the number of people within its boundaries during peak hours — but it also means planning your trip to the mountains is more complicated than you may expect. Forget to purchase a timed entry pass, and you'll have to make some last-minute adjustments to your itinerary.
Instead of navigating crowded parking lots and millions of other sightseers in the Rocky Mountains, your time might be better spent at the nearby Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Located just over an hour south in the Front Range town of Golden, it offers similar views, fewer crowds, and some of the best hiking trails in the state. You'll also find a wealth of campgrounds up for grabs, giving you an affordable and easy way to relax after a day spent climbing mountains. It's one of the many Colorado state parks worthy of national status, though the fact that it's under the radar certainly adds to its appeal.
Golden Gate Canyon State Park has miles of incredible hiking trails
Anyone planning a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park probably wants to lace up their hiking boots and hit the trails. In this regard, Golden Gate Canyon State Park won't disappoint. With a $10 daily vehicle entry pass, you'll gain access to over 12,00 acres and 35 miles of trails. One of the most challenging routes is the Burro Loop, which climbs over 1,200 feet during the 4.9-mile trek. Along the way, you'll be treated to panoramic views, stunning rock formations, and possibly wildflowers (depending on the season). Anyone seeking a water view can opt for the shorter Snowshoe Hare Trail, which takes you by the picturesque Dude's Fishing Hole.
Hiking isn't the only use for the impressive trail system at Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Depending on the season, certain trails are also open to mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and horseback riding. Mountain biking is a particular standout, as bikes are prohibited on the trails in Rocky Mountain National Park. So, if you want a unique way to experience the Rockies, consider picking up a rental bike at Bentgate Mountaineering in the nearby town of Golden.
Relax at these campgrounds near Golden Gate Canyon State Park
While you can certainly stay at a hotel in Golden — it's just 30 minutes away from the state park — consider taking advantage of the scenic campgrounds scattered throughout Golden Gate Canyon. The park features 156 campsites, but you'll need to reserve one ahead of time as they fill up quickly during the peak summer months. Consider using various tricks and campsite checkers to help snag your ideal spot. Regardless of when you visit, you'll need to pay close attention to any fire restrictions, as the Front Range is highly susceptible to wildfires — which could hinder your plans for an epic bonfire.
Along with spots for tents and RVs, the park offers cabins and yurts for visitors. Both are equipped with bunk beds, a campfire ring, and a grill for cooking. Yurts are a particularly unique lodging choice, as they feature a central skylight along with a circular living space for up to six guests. All campsites offer an ideal place to unwind after a day on the trails, especially since they're located just minutes from several popular hiking spots. In fact, the Snowshoe Hare Trail mentioned above is just a short jaunt from the Aspen Meadows Campground, making it the perfect homebase for your visit.