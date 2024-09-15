Experience Hikes And Scenery Like Rocky Mountain Without Crowds At A Nearby State Park

Pulling in nearly 5 million tourists every year, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the busiest National Parks in the country and a hotbed of outdoor adventure in the West. The National Park Service has implemented a timed-entry system in recent years, designed to quell the number of people within its boundaries during peak hours — but it also means planning your trip to the mountains is more complicated than you may expect. Forget to purchase a timed entry pass, and you'll have to make some last-minute adjustments to your itinerary.

Instead of navigating crowded parking lots and millions of other sightseers in the Rocky Mountains, your time might be better spent at the nearby Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Located just over an hour south in the Front Range town of Golden, it offers similar views, fewer crowds, and some of the best hiking trails in the state. You'll also find a wealth of campgrounds up for grabs, giving you an affordable and easy way to relax after a day spent climbing mountains. It's one of the many Colorado state parks worthy of national status, though the fact that it's under the radar certainly adds to its appeal.